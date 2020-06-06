All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 12357 NW 12th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
12357 NW 12th Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM

12357 NW 12th Court

12357 Northwest 12th Court · (954) 372-7501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12357 Northwest 12th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Pembroke Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12357 NW 12th Court · Avail. now

$1,647

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
sauna
tennis court
2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location. A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath villa in Flamingo Villas a well established gated community. Flamingo Villas offers numerous amenities available for residents to enjoy. Spend your days swimming and relaxing at the community pool with sauna and luxurious clubhouse, tennis and basketball with your friends. Within minutes of the villa is CB Smith Park boasting a 50 ft water slide, biking and walking trails, tennis and basket ball courts and much more. Close by is the Pembroke Pines YMCA Aquatic Center and Memorial Hospital. Don't forget this area offers fine dining, shopping at the Pembroke Lake Mall and the beach is less than 30 minutes away!!

The villa is 1,275 square feet of well designed space, neutral interior and a corner unit. Fresh paint and new carpet!! The common areas are all tile. The lower level has a bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom, laundry area and kitchen. The 2nd bedroom is in the upstairs loft and has a full bathroom with walk in shower and a walk in closet.The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances - range/stove, dishwasher & built in microwave & a white refrigerator/freezer. Sliding glass doors open to an enclosed private tiled patio courtyard.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in Flamingo Villas - location is central to everything you would need or want.

Pembroke Pines Area Amenities ppines.com

SCHOOLS
Pembroke Lakes - Elementary School
Walter C Young - Middle School
Charles W Young Flanagan - High School

ALSO - access to all Pembroke Pines Charter Schools!! - EXCELLENT RATINGS!!

See the video tour!
https://youtu.be/ViU5eh9j8mM

If this sounds perfect - it is! Contact Phone: 855-464-8500
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/369349fc-4180-4be7-a3a4-cbbcb3b5f3fc

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent

HOA Application and Fees Apply, Ask Agent for details

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Pets Allowed - No Aggressive Breeds. Additional Pet Fees/Deposits and Registration May be Required. Please ask Agent.

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

For additional information please contact Tyler Lesneski at 561-628-1900

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc. EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

We get results in this market!!

(RLNE5744472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12357 NW 12th Court have any available units?
12357 NW 12th Court has a unit available for $1,647 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 12357 NW 12th Court have?
Some of 12357 NW 12th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12357 NW 12th Court currently offering any rent specials?
12357 NW 12th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12357 NW 12th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12357 NW 12th Court is pet friendly.
Does 12357 NW 12th Court offer parking?
No, 12357 NW 12th Court does not offer parking.
Does 12357 NW 12th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12357 NW 12th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12357 NW 12th Court have a pool?
Yes, 12357 NW 12th Court has a pool.
Does 12357 NW 12th Court have accessible units?
No, 12357 NW 12th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12357 NW 12th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12357 NW 12th Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12357 NW 12th Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity