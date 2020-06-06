12357 NW 12th Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard pool sauna tennis court

2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location. A beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath villa in Flamingo Villas a well established gated community. Flamingo Villas offers numerous amenities available for residents to enjoy. Spend your days swimming and relaxing at the community pool with sauna and luxurious clubhouse, tennis and basketball with your friends. Within minutes of the villa is CB Smith Park boasting a 50 ft water slide, biking and walking trails, tennis and basket ball courts and much more. Close by is the Pembroke Pines YMCA Aquatic Center and Memorial Hospital. Don't forget this area offers fine dining, shopping at the Pembroke Lake Mall and the beach is less than 30 minutes away!!



The villa is 1,275 square feet of well designed space, neutral interior and a corner unit. Fresh paint and new carpet!! The common areas are all tile. The lower level has a bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom, laundry area and kitchen. The 2nd bedroom is in the upstairs loft and has a full bathroom with walk in shower and a walk in closet.The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances - range/stove, dishwasher & built in microwave & a white refrigerator/freezer. Sliding glass doors open to an enclosed private tiled patio courtyard.



Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in Flamingo Villas - location is central to everything you would need or want.



Pembroke Pines Area Amenities ppines.com



SCHOOLS

Pembroke Lakes - Elementary School

Walter C Young - Middle School

Charles W Young Flanagan - High School



ALSO - access to all Pembroke Pines Charter Schools!! - EXCELLENT RATINGS!!



See the video tour!

https://youtu.be/ViU5eh9j8mM



If this sounds perfect - it is! Contact Phone: 855-464-8500

https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/369349fc-4180-4be7-a3a4-cbbcb3b5f3fc



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent



HOA Application and Fees Apply, Ask Agent for details



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Pets Allowed - No Aggressive Breeds. Additional Pet Fees/Deposits and Registration May be Required. Please ask Agent.



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



For additional information please contact Tyler Lesneski at 561-628-1900



Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc. EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



We get results in this market!!



(RLNE5744472)