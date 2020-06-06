Amenities

12062 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lance Randall, Keller Williams Elite Properties, (954) 214-8263. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bathroom garden apartment at the sought after PierPointe 5 gated community offering 24 hour security with a guard at the entrance, Community Pool, Jacuzzi, and Clubhouse. The rent includes water/sewer/trash, and inside the unit is a full size washer & dryer inside for your convenience. Great schools of all levels, Pembroke Lakes Mall, Golf & Country Club, CB Smith Park with water slides and a man-made beach lagoon and plenty of other Restaurants & Shopping just blocks away. Bring your best offer, this property is ready to move in! For the quickest response, call or text Lance Randall 954-214-8263. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3519080 ]