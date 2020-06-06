All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

12062 Northwest 11th Street

12062 Northwest 11th Street · (954) 214-8263
Location

12062 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Pembroke Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
12062 Northwest 11th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lance Randall, Keller Williams Elite Properties, (954) 214-8263. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bathroom garden apartment at the sought after PierPointe 5 gated community offering 24 hour security with a guard at the entrance, Community Pool, Jacuzzi, and Clubhouse. The rent includes water/sewer/trash, and inside the unit is a full size washer & dryer inside for your convenience. Great schools of all levels, Pembroke Lakes Mall, Golf & Country Club, CB Smith Park with water slides and a man-made beach lagoon and plenty of other Restaurants & Shopping just blocks away. Bring your best offer, this property is ready to move in! For the quickest response, call or text Lance Randall 954-214-8263. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3519080 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12062 Northwest 11th Street have any available units?
12062 Northwest 11th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
Is 12062 Northwest 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12062 Northwest 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12062 Northwest 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12062 Northwest 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 12062 Northwest 11th Street offer parking?
No, 12062 Northwest 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12062 Northwest 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12062 Northwest 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12062 Northwest 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12062 Northwest 11th Street has a pool.
Does 12062 Northwest 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 12062 Northwest 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12062 Northwest 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12062 Northwest 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12062 Northwest 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12062 Northwest 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
