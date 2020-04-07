807 Arrowhead LN

Amenities
Located in the very popular and prestigious Pelican Bay.
This single family home offers style, comfort and excellent proximity to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and beaches a guest could want. The house offers a heated pool and spa, family room, living room, dining room, den with sleeper sofa, guest bedroom with twin beds and bathroom, master bedroom with en-suite bath, and 2 car garage. The over-sized 2 car garage has 2 bikes for your vacation enjoyment.
Guests will enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including 2 private, casual beachfront restaurants, tennis club (pay $10 per play, per person), beach shuttle and chair/umbrella service, nature walking trails and more! Your well behaved dog is welcome upon owner approval.