Pelican Bay, FL
807 Arrowhead LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

807 Arrowhead LN

807 Arrowhead Lane · (239) 325-3515
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

807 Arrowhead Lane, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2691 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the very popular and prestigious Pelican Bay. 
This single family home offers style, comfort and excellent proximity to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and beaches a guest could want.   The house offers a heated pool and spa, family room, living room, dining room, den with sleeper sofa, guest bedroom with twin beds and bathroom, master bedroom with en-suite bath, and 2 car garage.  The over-sized 2 car garage has 2 bikes for your vacation enjoyment.
Guests will enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including 2 private, casual beachfront restaurants, tennis club (pay $10 per play, per person), beach shuttle and chair/umbrella service, nature walking trails and more! Your well behaved dog is welcome upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Arrowhead LN have any available units?
807 Arrowhead LN has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 Arrowhead LN have?
Some of 807 Arrowhead LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Arrowhead LN currently offering any rent specials?
807 Arrowhead LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Arrowhead LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Arrowhead LN is pet friendly.
Does 807 Arrowhead LN offer parking?
Yes, 807 Arrowhead LN does offer parking.
Does 807 Arrowhead LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Arrowhead LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Arrowhead LN have a pool?
Yes, 807 Arrowhead LN has a pool.
Does 807 Arrowhead LN have accessible units?
No, 807 Arrowhead LN does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Arrowhead LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Arrowhead LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Arrowhead LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Arrowhead LN does not have units with air conditioning.
