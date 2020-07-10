/
apartments with washer dryer
131 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL with washer-dryer
Pelican Bay
400 Lambiance CIR
400 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1389 sqft
Completely remodeled garden view home in Pelican Bay.
Pelican Bay
575 Serendipity DR
575 Serendipity Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1400 sqft
This Serendipity residence is all updated and adorable! Wood look tile flooring, stainless appliances, stone counters, white cabinetry, dual sinks in the master bath, stunning tile work in the large guest bath walk-in shower plus all new furnishings
Pelican Bay
6585 Nicholas BLVD
6585 Nicholas Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1341 sqft
Brand new rental in St Kitts of Pelican Bay available Dec-Mid March. Enjoy the Pelican Bay wildlife and Gulf of Mexico with it’s expansive vistas over the mangroves out to the Gulf.
Pelican Bay
8787 Bay Colony DR
8787 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
4075 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
If the Luxury of Bay Colony is what you are looking for then you must see. Breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico with amazing Sunsets on your private screened Balcony.
Pelican Bay
6967 Greentree DR
6967 Greentree Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2840 sqft
Enjoy this spacious pool home with expansive golf course views and western exposure.Relax on the screened-in lanai, entertain using the custom outdoor kitchen, or enjoy the warmth of the gas-heated pool and spa.
Pelican Bay
8111 Bay Colony DR
8111 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
2679 sqft
The Beachfront lifestyle at Bay Colony is exceptional unlike any other Beachfront community in Naples. Prime end location on 15Th floor this updated condo has 3 bedrooms, 3.
Pelican Bay
803 Turkey Oak LN
803 Turkey Oak Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
3000 sqft
This gorgeous, exceptional single family home has been newly rebuilt – top to bottom including the heated pool and spa! Located in highly desirable Pelican Bay with 3 full bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office space.
Pelican Bay
6510 Valen WAY
6510 Valen Way, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Valencia at Pelican Bay, Naples Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation home is an oversized end unit offering 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths.
Pelican Bay
6897 Grenadier BLVD
6897 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5280 sqft
BRAND NEW MODEL HOME WITH FULL GULF FRONTAGE VIEWS. Mystique represents one of the last new ultra-luxury high rise developments being built in the premier neighborhood of Pelican Bay. Over 5,000 SQFT unit with 5 bedrooms and 4.
Pelican Bay
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.
Pelican Bay
5635 Turtle Bay DR
5635 Turtle Bay Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1500 sqft
St. Simone at Pelican Bay is an ideal year-round vacation destination surrounded by everything one needs to enjoy Naples living.
Pelican Bay
6573 Marissa LOOP
6573 Marissa Loop, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1643 sqft
Highly desirable 3 bedroom unit on the 19th floor offers you stunning sunsets and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. Fully renovated with Granite Counter tops throughout, over sized tile in all rooms and a glassed in Lanai.
Pelican Bay
5918 Via Lugano
5918 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1621 sqft
AVAILABLE 2018 SEASON. TOTALLY RENOVATED POOL VILLA WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO PHIL, WATERSIDE SHOPS, TRAM STATION AND MORE. HURRY!
Pelican Bay
6825 Grenadier BLVD
6825 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
RENTED FOR SEASON 2021. GORGEOUS GULF, BAY & SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE WITH 10 FT CEILINGS AND ALL NEW FURNISHINGS. KING AND QUEEN BEDS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.
Pelican Bay
6849 Grenadier BLVD
6849 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1900 sqft
Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence.
Pelican Bay
8930 Bay Colony DR
8930 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2600 sqft
Perfect & Rare 9th floor 3 bedrooms, 3 bath Salerno Bay Colony Island-Style Treasure. Private, secure elevator sweeps you to your own foyer.
Pelican Bay
6860 San Marino DR
6860 San Marino Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6860 San Marino DR in Pelican Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pelican Bay
300 Lambiance CIR
300 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1618 sqft
Due to health cancellation this unit is available for Jan and Feb. First Floor lake view 2 plus a den with garage. Show is extremely well.
Pelican Bay
850 Tanbark DR
850 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1481 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH AND APRIL 2020!!!!!!!!FABULOUS 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH PREFERRED SOUTHERN EXPOSURE OVERLOOKING POND AND FOUNTAIN. MOSTLY NEWER FURNITURE THROUGHOUT THE CONDO AND STEPS TO THE POOL AND HOT TUB. HURRY!
Pelican Bay
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
2021 AVAILABLE TO RENT IN THIS Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.
Pelican Bay
812 Pine Creek LN
812 Pine Creek Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2484 sqft
Property available for Season Jan-March 2021 at $12k per month plus tax and utilities.. Also off Season starting April 1-December 31st 2020 at $7500/month plus tax and utilities. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus Den.
Pelican Bay
100 Lambiance CIR
100 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1389 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS. LIGHT BRIGHT COASTAL WINTER GET AWAY. CLOSE TO THE POOL AND SHORT WALK TO PELICAN BAY FITNESS CENTER AND TENNIS. KING IN MASTER. QUEEN IN GUEST SUITE. ALL THE 5 STAR AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED. 12% TAX.
Pelican Bay
886 Tanbark DR
886 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1462 sqft
Laurel Oaks is located in desirable Pelican Bay in the much sought after Naples Florida. Beautiful lake views out every room in this 2 plus den condo.
Pelican Bay
871 Tanbark DR
871 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1205 sqft
PRISTINE FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH PEACEFUL PRIVATE GREEN LANDSCAPED VIEW AND ARTISTIC FOUNTAIN ON LANAI. BEAUTIFULLY REDONE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS. LOVELY FURNISHINGS, WITH KING AND QUEEN BEDS. GRANITE IN BATHROOMS. HARD TO FIND FIRST FLOOR.
