Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL with garage

Pelican Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5918 Via Lugano
5918 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1621 sqft
AVAILABLE 2018 SEASON. TOTALLY RENOVATED POOL VILLA WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO PHIL, WATERSIDE SHOPS, TRAM STATION AND MORE. HURRY!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
300 Lambiance CIR
300 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1618 sqft
Due to health cancellation this unit is available for Jan and Feb. First Floor lake view 2 plus a den with garage. Show is extremely well.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
598 Bay Villas LN
598 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1969 sqft
Available For SEASON 2020! Call today!!!! Luxurious end-unit Pelican Bay villa offers the epitome of indoor/outdoor living.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
200 Lambiance CIR
200 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1928 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020 3 MONTH LEASE IS 7500 X 3 PLUS 12% TAX AND FEES. ADD A 4TH MONTH OF APRIL FOR ONLY ADDITIONAL $6000 OR ADD EXTRA 2 WEEKS IN APRIL AT $4000.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6792 Pelican Bay BLVD
6792 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
3112 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Exclusive Pelican Bay Villa across from Marker 36 tram. This enormous 3,112 sq. ft. villa, in Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Interlachen, has its own secluded, heated, lushly landscaped pool with sun shelf, water feature and spa.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7671 Pebble Creek CIR
7671 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1641 sqft
Welcome to Pebble Creek at Pelican Bay. This turnkey furnished three bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium has it all.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
807 Arrowhead LN
807 Arrowhead Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2691 sqft
Located in the very popular and prestigious Pelican Bay.  This single family home offers style, comfort and excellent proximity to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and beaches a guest could want.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8111 Bay Colony DR
8111 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$26,500
2681 sqft
“Sweeping Gulf and Beach Views” - Bay Colony SW Corner condo offers a 3 bedroom, Den/Office/3.5 Bath residence offers over 3000" of interior space with a large Lanai to enjoy magnificent sunsets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1914 sqft
Pelican Bay! Rare opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples, FL. This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen features a private garage glass enclosed lanai under air! Property is Furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Pelican Bay

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
823 Meadowland DR I
823 Meadowland Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1765 sqft
Two story townhouse with 3 bedrooms in Pelican Ridge. This light and bright 2 story townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms has been totally redone. Light and bright home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
647 100th Avenue North
647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2086 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL... *ALL inclusive rate.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
671 94th Ave N.
671 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,899
1650 sqft
PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun .

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
687 100th Ave N
687 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,369
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW and the 2020 SEASON! Call 239-272-5862 for additional pictures and booking details. COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS – QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD – CLOSE TO THE BEACH… Relaxing open floor plan perfectly maintained.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
624 104th Ave N
624 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1550 sqft
LAWN CARE & trash pickup INCLUDED in rent. Unfurnished and move in ready by April 5th - 10th. Just over a mile to Vanderbilt Beach, county parks, theaters, shopping, schools and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
557 96th Ave N.
557 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,700
1800 sqft
2020 SEASON NOW AVAILABLE! STUNNING POOL – TWO MASTER SUITES - CLOSE TO VANDERBILT BEACH… This beautiful Vacation home is located in the North Naples community known as Naples Park; Located only 1 mile to Vanderbilt Beach! From linens to bicycles,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
878 Meadowland DR
878 Meadowland Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1744 sqft
Walk to Mercato.....One Mile to Vanderbilt Beach.....Steps to the Community Pool.....Completely Renovated.....Incredibly Modern....TWO MASTER SUITES.....Large Upstairs Loft for Entertaining! Brand New Lanai With Insulated Roof.....

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
555 Beachwalk CIR
555 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1359 sqft
**AVAILABLE MARCH 2020** Completely renovated and turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, built in grill patio area and three separate outdoor living areas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
552 105th AVE N
552 105th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1614 sqft
THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON - the home has a one-car garage (washer/dryer indoors) and is located in the highly desirable 500 block in Naples Park.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
575 101st AVE N
575 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
1800 sqft
Single family home with heated pool, garage and walking distance to Vanderbilt Beach & Delnor Wiggins State Park & Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
779 98th AVE
779 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1351 sqft
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pelican Marsh
1 Unit Available
1090 Egret's WALK
1090 Egrets Walk Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1912 sqft
Enjoy the winter season & any season in this sunny & bright lakefront end-unit coach home 3BR/2BA & 1 car attached garage in gated & highly sought community of Pelican marsh.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pelican Bay, FL

Pelican Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

