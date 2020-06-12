/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM
131 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102
7095 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1521 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental - Relax in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Pelican Bay retreat in the Barrington Club subdivision! This quiet, first-floor, fully furnished condominium is your ideal vacation home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5635 Turtle Bay DR
5635 Turtle Bay Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1500 sqft
St. Simone at Pelican Bay is an ideal year-round vacation destination surrounded by everything one needs to enjoy Naples living.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6849 Grenadier BLVD
6849 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1900 sqft
Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
812 Pine Creek LN
812 Pine Creek Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2484 sqft
Property available for Season Jan-March 2021. Also off Season starting April 1-December 31st 2020.. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus Den. 3 baths and 2400+ square feet. Private pool and Spa in a screened Lanai.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD
7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
2021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTED SEASON 2021- Flexible: 3-6 month time frame is fine. Southwest END UNIT. Spacious. Sunny residence tastefully furnished with UPDATED kitchen. Sunrise balcony and sunset lanai.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7709 Pebble Creek CIR
7709 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1327 sqft
PERFECT CONDITION HOME RENOVATED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND REDONE BATHS. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. JUST CROSS THE STREET AND AWAY YOU GO TO FABULOUS MARKER 36.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5633 Turtle Bay DR
5633 Turtle Bay Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1306 sqft
Lovely two bedrooms two bathrooms ground floor condo tucked in St. Simone at Pelican Bay. Well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops., stainless steel appliances and tray ceiling. Nicely furnished with washer and dryer in residence.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6537 Marissa LOOP
6537 Marissa Loop, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1400 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 WINTER SEASON. REMODELED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. ALL TILE THROUGHOUT. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN ALL ROOMS. SUNSET LAKE VIEW. FANTASTIC LOCATION EASY WALK TO TRAM AND BEACH ACCESS.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7671 Pebble Creek CIR
7671 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1641 sqft
Welcome to Pebble Creek at Pelican Bay. This turnkey furnished three bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium has it all.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5940 Via Lugano
5940 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1504 sqft
Immaculately updated condominium residence with preserve, partial golf course & lake views conveniently located within the heart of Pelican Bay! Furnished in a traditional Florida style decor scheme with color accents & appointments throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6360 Pelican Bay BLVD
6360 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1607 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in one the most desirable condominium communities right in the heart of Pelican Bay! Fabulous lake and golf course views from this completely renovated residence boasting all new decor of richly appointed furnishings,
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6597 NICHOLAS BLVD
6597 Nicholas Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
3275 sqft
Finest luxury high-rise tower that offers the "pi'ece de resistance" of Pelican Bay. This pristine southwest corner end unit residence boasts private secured elevator access. Separate formal living room, dining room and casual family room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8171 Bay Colony DR
8171 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2335 sqft
The Carlysle in Bay Colony, Newly renovated the summer of 2019.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5550 Heron Point DR
5550 Heron Point Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1514 sqft
Spectacular sunsets nightly! Fabulous unobstructed Gulf and bay views from this fifth floor end unit residence in one of Pelican Bay's most primely located residential high-rise buildings.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
853 Tanbark DR
853 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,045
1195 sqft
Laurel Oaks is a quiet community located within Pelican Bay. This two bedroom two bath is located on the ground floor. Freshly painted and newly furnished. Guest bathroom has been remodeled, new tiles floor in master bathroom.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1914 sqft
Pelican Bay! Rare opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples, FL. This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen features a private garage glass enclosed lanai under air! Property is Furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Pelican Bay
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4255 Gulf Shore BLVD N
4255 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1477 sqft
Fabulous bay, city and Gulf views from this eighth floor residence in one of Park Shore Beach's newer high-rise towers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1223 N Alhambra CIR
1223 North Alhambra Circle, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! This 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit, CORNER LOT, w/ carport is located just minutes from some of Naples' best destinations; Lowdermilk Beach/Park, Coastland Center Mall, Downtown, Tin City, Mercato Shops/Nightlife,
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
647 100th Avenue North
647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2086 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL... *ALL inclusive rate.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
230 Sugar Pine Lane - 1
230 Sugar Pine Ln, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Two Bed, Two Bath Furnished Condo. Recently remodeled. Granite countertops, modern coastal decor, all newer appliances. Available for short-term or long term rental. Located in the Pines Condominium
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
348 Seagull AVE
348 Seagull Avenue, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Vanderbilt Beach Area..... SF Furnished Pool Home on a canal with long western water & sunset views. Gorgeous Panoramic Western Exposure, pristine Waterfront Home on cul-de-sac tip lot. Stunning unobstructed water views from every room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Granada BLVD
1305 Granada Boulevard, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Available again. 6months+ commitment preferred. No pets allowed. Home comes furnished. Owner pays for lawn and pool maintenance. Solar heated salt water pool.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
586 98th AVE N
586 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1411 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NAPLES PARK. THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME JUST MINUTES FROM THE BEACH, AND MERCATO. THE DEN IS SETUP AS A THIRD BEDROOM WITH A QUEEN BED.
