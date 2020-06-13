Apartment List
/
FL
/
pelican bay
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6510 Valen WAY
6510 Valen Way, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Valencia at Pelican Bay, Naples Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation home is an oversized end unit offering 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8665 Bay Colony DR
8665 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3410 sqft
Remington Tower located Pelican Bays exclusive Bay Colony's gated beachfront community.New updated Remington rated one of the finest Towers on the beach! New high tech registration systems to see your guest and vendors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7017 Rue De marquis
7017 Rue De Marquis, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2533 sqft
Completely updated and remodeled with marble and wood floors, fabulous kitchen, private office, private pool and golf course views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5918 Via Lugano
5918 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1621 sqft
AVAILABLE 2018 SEASON. TOTALLY RENOVATED POOL VILLA WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO PHIL, WATERSIDE SHOPS, TRAM STATION AND MORE. HURRY!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6825 Grenadier BLVD
6825 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
RENTED FOR SEASON 2021. GORGEOUS GULF, BAY & SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE WITH 10 FT CEILINGS AND ALL NEW FURNISHINGS. KING AND QUEEN BEDS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
100 Lambiance CIR
100 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1389 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS. LIGHT BRIGHT COASTAL WINTER GET AWAY. CLOSE TO THE POOL AND SHORT WALK TO PELICAN BAY FITNESS CENTER AND TENNIS. KING IN MASTER. QUEEN IN GUEST SUITE. ALL THE 5 STAR AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED. 12% TAX.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
871 Tanbark DR
871 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1205 sqft
PRISTINE FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH PEACEFUL PRIVATE GREEN LANDSCAPED VIEW AND ARTISTIC FOUNTAIN ON LANAI. BEAUTIFULLY REDONE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS. LOVELY FURNISHINGS, WITH KING AND QUEEN BEDS. GRANITE IN BATHROOMS. HARD TO FIND FIRST FLOOR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5880 Via Lugano
5880 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1410 sqft
WOW! WHAT A PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE PELICAN BAY GOLF COURSE. THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN OPEN FLOOR PLAN CONDO IS WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAM STATION AND CLOSE TO ARTIS NAPLES AND WATERSIDE SHOPS. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. HURRY!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD
7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTED SEASON 2021- Flexible: 3-6 month time frame is fine. Southwest END UNIT. Spacious. Sunny residence tastefully furnished with UPDATED kitchen. Sunrise balcony and sunset lanai.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6101 Pelican Bay BLVD
6101 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1330 sqft
Magnificent and expansive gulf views of a sea of blue and magnificent sunsets is what you get from this charming 7th floor two bed plus den end-unit condo. This residence is in exceptional condition for your Naples vacation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7709 Pebble Creek CIR
7709 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1327 sqft
PERFECT CONDITION HOME RENOVATED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND REDONE BATHS. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. JUST CROSS THE STREET AND AWAY YOU GO TO FABULOUS MARKER 36.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7088 Barrington CIR
7088 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1663 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7088 Barrington CIR in Pelican Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
598 Bay Villas LN
598 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1969 sqft
Available For SEASON 2020! Call today!!!! Luxurious end-unit Pelican Bay villa offers the epitome of indoor/outdoor living.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 Pelican Bay BLVD
7515 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2500 sqft
Wide, breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico and preserve greet you upon entering the double doors to this spacious three bedroom plus office, three bath residence, in the Pelican Bay community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8171 Bay Colony DR
8171 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2335 sqft
The Carlysle in Bay Colony, Newly renovated the summer of 2019.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5550 Heron Point DR
5550 Heron Point Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1532 sqft
Spectacular sunsets nightly! Fabulous unobstructed Gulf and bay views from this fifth floor end unit residence in one of Pelican Bay's most primely located residential high-rise buildings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7040 Pelican Bay BLVD
7040 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1880 sqft
New on the Seasonal Market! Magnificent panoramic views of the Golf course and Lake - truly a beautiful view. Approx. 2/10 mile to the Beach Access and Tram.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
667 Bridgeway LN
667 Bridge Way Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
2200 sqft
This Bridge Way Villa in the heart of Pelican Bay with Cape Cod-style architecture boasts outstanding outdoor living space and private pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
878 TURTLE CT
878 Turtle Court, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1931 sqft
Fabulous residence right in the heart of Pelican Bay! Completely updated and modernized to reflect today's "contemporary casual elegance" design style.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8231 Bay Colony DR
8231 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
3450 sqft
The Brighton #503 spectacular beachfront residence the ultimate best front row seats overlooking the Beach from your open - air balcony with glass rails.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6585 Nicholas BLVD
6585 Nicholas Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1341 sqft
Brand new rental in St Kitts of Pelican Bay available Dec-Mid March. Enjoy the Pelican Bay wildlife and Gulf of Mexico with it’s expansive vistas over the mangroves out to the Gulf.
Results within 1 mile of Pelican Bay

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9415 Gulf Shore DR
9415 Gulf Shore Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
1145 sqft
Available for Season 2020 & 2021. 30 Day minimum rental, available for any months this season.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Alhambra CIR
1223 North Alhambra Circle, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! This 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit, CORNER LOT, w/ carport is located just minutes from some of Naples' best destinations; Lowdermilk Beach/Park, Coastland Center Mall, Downtown, Tin City, Mercato Shops/Nightlife,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pelican Bay, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pelican Bay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPelican Bay 3 BedroomsPelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Apartments with GymPelican Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPelican Bay Apartments with ParkingPelican Bay Apartments with PoolPelican Bay Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pelican Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPelican Bay Furnished ApartmentsPelican Bay Luxury PlacesPelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University