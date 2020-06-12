/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:22 PM
251 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102
7095 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1521 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental - Relax in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Pelican Bay retreat in the Barrington Club subdivision! This quiet, first-floor, fully furnished condominium is your ideal vacation home.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6897 Grenadier BLVD
6897 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
BRAND NEW MODEL HOME WITH FULL GULF FRONTAGE VIEWS. Mystique represents one of the last new ultra-luxury high rise developments being built in the premier neighborhood of Pelican Bay. Over 5,000 SQFT unit with 5 bedrooms and 4.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8665 Bay Colony DR
8665 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3410 sqft
Remington Tower located Pelican Bays exclusive Bay Colony's gated beachfront community.New updated Remington rated one of the finest Towers on the beach! New high tech registration systems to see your guest and vendors.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7687 Pebble Creek CIR
7687 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1739 sqft
Completely Redone Elegant Island Chic Motif! This beautiful updated 1st floor condo is available Off-Season only at this time May1 through Dec 31.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5635 Turtle Bay DR
5635 Turtle Bay Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1500 sqft
St. Simone at Pelican Bay is an ideal year-round vacation destination surrounded by everything one needs to enjoy Naples living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7017 Rue De marquis
7017 Rue De Marquis, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2533 sqft
Completely updated and remodeled with marble and wood floors, fabulous kitchen, private office, private pool and golf course views.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6573 Marissa LOOP
6573 Marissa Loop, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1643 sqft
Highly desirable 3 bedroom unit on the 19th floor offers you stunning sunsets and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. Fully renovated with Granite Counter tops throughout, over sized tile in all rooms and a glassed in Lanai.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8930 Bay Colony DR
8930 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2600 sqft
Perfect & Rare 9th floor 3 bedrooms, 3 bath Salerno Bay Colony Island-Style Treasure. Private, secure elevator sweeps you to your own foyer.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8787 Bay Colony DR
8787 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent to own. Seasonal rental 17,500 a month/Annual 7,50 or or off season 9,500 Enter this beautiful condo in Bay Colony from your private elevator and feel you are living in a private home with a ribbon view of the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
300 Lambiance CIR
300 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1618 sqft
Due to health cancellation this unit is available for Jan and Feb. First Floor lake view 2 plus a den with garage. Show is extremely well.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
850 Tanbark DR
850 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1481 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH AND APRIL 2020!!!!!!!!FABULOUS 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH PREFERRED SOUTHERN EXPOSURE OVERLOOKING POND AND FOUNTAIN. MOSTLY NEWER FURNITURE THROUGHOUT THE CONDO AND STEPS TO THE POOL AND HOT TUB. HURRY!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
812 Pine Creek LN
812 Pine Creek Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2484 sqft
Property available for Season Jan-March 2021. Also off Season starting April 1-December 31st 2020.. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus Den. 3 baths and 2400+ square feet. Private pool and Spa in a screened Lanai.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6001 Pelican Bay BLVD
6001 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2583 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo with incredible Gulf view is now available to rent. High quality furnishings throughout this condo, wood & tile floors and a 50 foot plus lanai for daily sunsets. Hurry this rare offering will not last long.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7575 Pelican Bay BLVD
7575 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2675 sqft
Leased for 2021 Season BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from this exquisite updated condo in the desirable community of Pelican Bay. It features three bedrooms, three baths, a new state of the art gourmet kitchen opening up to the family room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
598 Bay Villas LN
598 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1969 sqft
Available For SEASON 2020! Call today!!!! Luxurious end-unit Pelican Bay villa offers the epitome of indoor/outdoor living.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
500 Lambiance CIR
500 Lambiance Cir, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1928 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Lambiance CIR in Pelican Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
200 Lambiance CIR
200 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1928 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020 3 MONTH LEASE IS 7500 X 3 PLUS 12% TAX AND FEES. ADD A 4TH MONTH OF APRIL FOR ONLY ADDITIONAL $6000 OR ADD EXTRA 2 WEEKS IN APRIL AT $4000.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6792 Pelican Bay BLVD
6792 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
3112 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Exclusive Pelican Bay Villa across from Marker 36 tram. This enormous 3,112 sq. ft. villa, in Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Interlachen, has its own secluded, heated, lushly landscaped pool with sun shelf, water feature and spa.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7671 Pebble Creek CIR
7671 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1641 sqft
Welcome to Pebble Creek at Pelican Bay. This turnkey furnished three bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium has it all.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8111 Bay Colony DR
8111 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$26,500
2681 sqft
“Sweeping Gulf and Beach Views” - Bay Colony SW Corner condo offers a 3 bedroom, Den/Office/3.5 Bath residence offers over 3000" of interior space with a large Lanai to enjoy magnificent sunsets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6597 NICHOLAS BLVD
6597 Nicholas Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
2800 sqft
Finest luxury high-rise tower that offers the "pi'ece de resistance" of Pelican Bay. This pristine southwest corner end unit residence boasts private secured elevator access. Separate formal living room, dining room and casual family room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 Pelican Bay BLVD
7515 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2500 sqft
Wide, breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico and preserve greet you upon entering the double doors to this spacious three bedroom plus office, three bath residence, in the Pelican Bay community.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8171 Bay Colony DR
8171 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2335 sqft
The Carlysle in Bay Colony, Newly renovated the summer of 2019.
Similar Pages
Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPelican Bay 3 BedroomsPelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Apartments with GymPelican Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPelican Bay Apartments with ParkingPelican Bay Apartments with PoolPelican Bay Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL