/
/
pelican bay
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:43 PM
164 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL📍
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5501 Heron Point DR
5501 Heron Point Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1290 sqft
Beautiful and cozy your vacation home in Sunny and Happiest city in the United States- Naples Florida.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
803 Turkey Oak LN
803 Turkey Oak Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
3000 sqft
This gorgeous, exceptional single family home has been newly rebuilt – top to bottom including the heated pool and spa! Located in highly desirable Pelican Bay with 3 full bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6510 Valen WAY
6510 Valen Way, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Valencia at Pelican Bay, Naples Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation home is an oversized end unit offering 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102
7095 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1521 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental - Relax in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Pelican Bay retreat in the Barrington Club subdivision! This quiet, first-floor, fully furnished condominium is your ideal vacation home.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6897 Grenadier BLVD
6897 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5280 sqft
BRAND NEW MODEL HOME WITH FULL GULF FRONTAGE VIEWS. Mystique represents one of the last new ultra-luxury high rise developments being built in the premier neighborhood of Pelican Bay. Over 5,000 SQFT unit with 5 bedrooms and 4.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8665 Bay Colony DR
8665 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3410 sqft
Remington Tower located Pelican Bays exclusive Bay Colony's gated beachfront community.New updated Remington rated one of the finest Towers on the beach! New high tech registration systems to see your guest and vendors.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7687 Pebble Creek CIR
7687 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1739 sqft
Completely Redone Elegant Island Chic Motif! This beautiful updated 1st floor condo is available Off-Season only at this time May1 through Dec 31.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5635 Turtle Bay DR
5635 Turtle Bay Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1500 sqft
St. Simone at Pelican Bay is an ideal year-round vacation destination surrounded by everything one needs to enjoy Naples living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7017 Rue De marquis
7017 Rue De Marquis, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2533 sqft
Completely updated and remodeled with marble and wood floors, fabulous kitchen, private office, private pool and golf course views.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6573 Marissa LOOP
6573 Marissa Loop, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1643 sqft
Highly desirable 3 bedroom unit on the 19th floor offers you stunning sunsets and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. Fully renovated with Granite Counter tops throughout, over sized tile in all rooms and a glassed in Lanai.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5918 Via Lugano
5918 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1621 sqft
AVAILABLE 2018 SEASON. TOTALLY RENOVATED POOL VILLA WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO PHIL, WATERSIDE SHOPS, TRAM STATION AND MORE. HURRY!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6825 Grenadier BLVD
6825 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
RENTED FOR SEASON 2021. GORGEOUS GULF, BAY & SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE WITH 10 FT CEILINGS AND ALL NEW FURNISHINGS. KING AND QUEEN BEDS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6849 Grenadier BLVD
6849 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1900 sqft
Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8930 Bay Colony DR
8930 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2600 sqft
Perfect & Rare 9th floor 3 bedrooms, 3 bath Salerno Bay Colony Island-Style Treasure. Private, secure elevator sweeps you to your own foyer.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8787 Bay Colony DR
8787 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3415 sqft
Rent to own. Seasonal rental 17,500 a month/Annual 7,50 or or off season 9,500 Enter this beautiful condo in Bay Colony from your private elevator and feel you are living in a private home with a ribbon view of the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5930 Via Lugano
5930 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1280 sqft
Now Renting 2021 season. 3 month minimum. Welcome to Lugano at Pelican Bay, Naples' Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation condo has been freshly remodeled and offers 2 bedrooms/2 baths and a full kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6860 San Marino DR
6860 San Marino Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6860 San Marino DR in Pelican Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7091 Barrington CIR
7091 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1642 sqft
2020 AVAILABLE IN BARRINGTON CLUB IN PELICAN BAY, NAPLES, FLORIDA.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
300 Lambiance CIR
300 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1618 sqft
Due to health cancellation this unit is available for Jan and Feb. First Floor lake view 2 plus a den with garage. Show is extremely well.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
850 Tanbark DR
850 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1481 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH AND APRIL 2020!!!!!!!!FABULOUS 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH PREFERRED SOUTHERN EXPOSURE OVERLOOKING POND AND FOUNTAIN. MOSTLY NEWER FURNITURE THROUGHOUT THE CONDO AND STEPS TO THE POOL AND HOT TUB. HURRY!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
812 Pine Creek LN
812 Pine Creek Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2484 sqft
Property available for Season Jan-March 2021. Also off Season starting April 1-December 31st 2020.. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus Den. 3 baths and 2400+ square feet. Private pool and Spa in a screened Lanai.
