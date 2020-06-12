Apartment List
/
FL
/
pelican bay
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 PM

207 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pelican Bay renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5501 Heron Point DR
5501 Heron Point Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1290 sqft
Beautiful and cozy your vacation home in Sunny and Happiest city in the United States- Naples Florida.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
803 Turkey Oak LN
803 Turkey Oak Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
3000 sqft
This gorgeous, exceptional single family home has been newly rebuilt – top to bottom including the heated pool and spa!  Located in highly desirable Pelican Bay with 3 full bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6510 Valen WAY
6510 Valen Way, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Valencia at Pelican Bay, Naples Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation home is an oversized end unit offering 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7095 Barrington Circle, #6-102
7095 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1521 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental - Relax in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath Pelican Bay retreat in the Barrington Club subdivision! This quiet, first-floor, fully furnished condominium is your ideal vacation home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6897 Grenadier BLVD
6897 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5280 sqft
BRAND NEW MODEL HOME WITH FULL GULF FRONTAGE VIEWS. Mystique represents one of the last new ultra-luxury high rise developments being built in the premier neighborhood of Pelican Bay. Over 5,000 SQFT unit with 5 bedrooms and 4.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8665 Bay Colony DR
8665 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3410 sqft
Remington Tower located Pelican Bays exclusive Bay Colony's gated beachfront community.New updated Remington rated one of the finest Towers on the beach! New high tech registration systems to see your guest and vendors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6573 Marissa LOOP
6573 Marissa Loop, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1643 sqft
Highly desirable 3 bedroom unit on the 19th floor offers you stunning sunsets and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. Fully renovated with Granite Counter tops throughout, over sized tile in all rooms and a glassed in Lanai.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6849 Grenadier BLVD
6849 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1900 sqft
Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8930 Bay Colony DR
8930 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2600 sqft
Perfect & Rare 9th floor 3 bedrooms, 3 bath Salerno Bay Colony Island-Style Treasure. Private, secure elevator sweeps you to your own foyer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
8787 Bay Colony DR
8787 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3415 sqft
Rent to own. Seasonal rental 17,500 a month/Annual 7,50 or or off season 9,500 Enter this beautiful condo in Bay Colony from your private elevator and feel you are living in a private home with a ribbon view of the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5930 Via Lugano
5930 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1280 sqft
Now Renting 2021 season. 3 month minimum. Welcome to Lugano at Pelican Bay, Naples' Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation condo has been freshly remodeled and offers 2 bedrooms/2 baths and a full kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7091 Barrington CIR
7091 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1642 sqft
2020 AVAILABLE IN BARRINGTON CLUB IN PELICAN BAY, NAPLES, FLORIDA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
812 Pine Creek LN
812 Pine Creek Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2484 sqft
Property available for Season Jan-March 2021. Also off Season starting April 1-December 31st 2020.. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus Den. 3 baths and 2400+ square feet. Private pool and Spa in a screened Lanai.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
100 Lambiance CIR
100 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1389 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS. LIGHT BRIGHT COASTAL WINTER GET AWAY. CLOSE TO THE POOL AND SHORT WALK TO PELICAN BAY FITNESS CENTER AND TENNIS. KING IN MASTER. QUEEN IN GUEST SUITE. ALL THE 5 STAR AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED. 12% TAX.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
886 Tanbark DR
886 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1462 sqft
Laurel Oaks is located in desirable Pelican Bay in the much sought after Naples Florida. Beautiful lake views out every room in this 2 plus den condo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD
7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTED SEASON 2021- Flexible: 3-6 month time frame is fine. Southwest END UNIT. Spacious. Sunny residence tastefully furnished with UPDATED kitchen. Sunrise balcony and sunset lanai.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6101 Pelican Bay BLVD
6101 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1330 sqft
Magnificent and expansive gulf views of a sea of blue and magnificent sunsets is what you get from this charming 7th floor two bed plus den end-unit condo. This residence is in exceptional condition for your Naples vacation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7709 Pebble Creek CIR
7709 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1327 sqft
PERFECT CONDITION HOME RENOVATED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND REDONE BATHS. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. JUST CROSS THE STREET AND AWAY YOU GO TO FABULOUS MARKER 36.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7575 Pelican Bay BLVD
7575 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2675 sqft
Leased for 2021 Season BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from this exquisite updated condo in the desirable community of Pelican Bay. It features three bedrooms, three baths, a new state of the art gourmet kitchen opening up to the family room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6000 PELICAN BAY BLVD
6000 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1300 sqft
Gorgeous! Totally renovated with granite kitchen, new tile and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy beautiful views of the golf course and lake from the large, extended lanai. Also catch a glimpse of the beautiful sunsets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
818 Tanbark DR
818 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1203 sqft
OFF SEASON AVAILABLE ONLY! Centrally located in desirable Pelican Bay this condo is in Laurel Oaks community and is perfect for Season, Off season, summer and fall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6075 PELICAN BAY BLVD
6075 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1741 sqft
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON. GORGEOUS GULF VIEWS. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. BUILDING HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED. TOTALLY GORGEOUS 5 STAR. MANY UPGRADES. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pelican Bay, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pelican Bay renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPelican Bay 3 BedroomsPelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Apartments with GymPelican Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPelican Bay Apartments with ParkingPelican Bay Apartments with PoolPelican Bay Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pelican Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPelican Bay Furnished ApartmentsPelican Bay Luxury PlacesPelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University