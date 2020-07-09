/
108 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL with pool
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1914 sqft
SHORT-TERM OR ANNUAL RENTAL- Pelican Bay! Rare opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples, FL.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
8960 Bay Colony DR
8960 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2520 sqft
Enjoy this elegant building located in the private gated community of Bay Colony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
575 Serendipity DR
575 Serendipity Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1400 sqft
This Serendipity residence is all updated and adorable! Wood look tile flooring, stainless appliances, stone counters, white cabinetry, dual sinks in the master bath, stunning tile work in the large guest bath walk-in shower plus all new furnishings
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7687 Pebble Creek CIR
7687 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1739 sqft
Completely Redone Elegant Island Chic Motif! This beautiful updated 1st floor condo is available Off-Season only at this time May1 through Dec 31.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
8787 Bay Colony DR
8787 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
4075 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
If the Luxury of Bay Colony is what you are looking for then you must see. Breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico with amazing Sunsets on your private screened Balcony.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
6967 Greentree DR
6967 Greentree Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
2840 sqft
Enjoy this spacious pool home with expansive golf course views and western exposure.Relax on the screened-in lanai, entertain using the custom outdoor kitchen, or enjoy the warmth of the gas-heated pool and spa.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
803 Turkey Oak LN
803 Turkey Oak Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
3000 sqft
This gorgeous, exceptional single family home has been newly rebuilt – top to bottom including the heated pool and spa! Located in highly desirable Pelican Bay with 3 full bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
6510 Valen WAY
6510 Valen Way, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Valencia at Pelican Bay, Naples Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation home is an oversized end unit offering 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
6897 Grenadier BLVD
6897 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
5280 sqft
BRAND NEW MODEL HOME WITH FULL GULF FRONTAGE VIEWS. Mystique represents one of the last new ultra-luxury high rise developments being built in the premier neighborhood of Pelican Bay. Over 5,000 SQFT unit with 5 bedrooms and 4.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
8665 Bay Colony DR
8665 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3410 sqft
Remington Tower located Pelican Bays exclusive Bay Colony's gated beachfront community.New updated Remington rated one of the finest Towers on the beach! New high tech registration systems to see your guest and vendors.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7017 Rue De marquis
7017 Rue De Marquis, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2533 sqft
Completely updated and remodeled with marble and wood floors, fabulous kitchen, private office, private pool and golf course views.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
5918 Via Lugano
5918 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1621 sqft
AVAILABLE 2018 SEASON. TOTALLY RENOVATED POOL VILLA WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO PHIL, WATERSIDE SHOPS, TRAM STATION AND MORE. HURRY!
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
6849 Grenadier BLVD
6849 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1900 sqft
Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
5930 Via Lugano
5930 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1280 sqft
Now Renting 2021 season. 3 month minimum. Welcome to Lugano at Pelican Bay, Naples' Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation condo has been freshly remodeled and offers 2 bedrooms/2 baths and a full kitchen.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
850 Tanbark DR
850 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1481 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH AND APRIL 2020!!!!!!!!FABULOUS 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH PREFERRED SOUTHERN EXPOSURE OVERLOOKING POND AND FOUNTAIN. MOSTLY NEWER FURNITURE THROUGHOUT THE CONDO AND STEPS TO THE POOL AND HOT TUB. HURRY!
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
812 Pine Creek LN
812 Pine Creek Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2484 sqft
Property available for Season Jan-March 2021 at $12k per month plus tax and utilities.. Also off Season starting April 1-December 31st 2020 at $7500/month plus tax and utilities. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus Den.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
100 Lambiance CIR
100 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1389 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS. LIGHT BRIGHT COASTAL WINTER GET AWAY. CLOSE TO THE POOL AND SHORT WALK TO PELICAN BAY FITNESS CENTER AND TENNIS. KING IN MASTER. QUEEN IN GUEST SUITE. ALL THE 5 STAR AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED. 12% TAX.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7575 Pelican Bay BLVD
7575 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2675 sqft
Leased for 2021 Season BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from this exquisite updated condo in the desirable community of Pelican Bay. It features three bedrooms, three baths, a new state of the art gourmet kitchen opening up to the family room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
6000 PELICAN BAY BLVD
6000 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1300 sqft
Gorgeous! Totally renovated with granite kitchen, new tile and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy beautiful views of the golf course and lake from the large, extended lanai. Also catch a glimpse of the beautiful sunsets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7117 Pelican Bay BLVD
7117 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1420 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy stunning Gulf views and gorgeous sunset views from extended lanai. Pristine and sparkling unit, professionally decorated in fresh, coastal decor. 2 bed, 2 bath, with under-bldg. parking. St.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
200 Lambiance CIR
200 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1928 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020 3 MONTH LEASE IS 7500 X 3 PLUS 12% TAX AND FEES. ADD A 4TH MONTH OF APRIL FOR ONLY ADDITIONAL $6000 OR ADD EXTRA 2 WEEKS IN APRIL AT $4000.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
6792 Pelican Bay BLVD
6792 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
3112 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Exclusive Pelican Bay Villa across from Marker 36 tram. This enormous 3,112 sq. ft. villa, in Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Interlachen, has its own secluded, heated, lushly landscaped pool with sun shelf, water feature and spa.
