Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL with parking

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1914 sqft
SHORT-TERM OR ANNUAL RENTAL- Pelican Bay! Rare opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples, FL.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
575 Serendipity DR
575 Serendipity Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1400 sqft
This Serendipity residence is all updated and adorable! Wood look tile flooring, stainless appliances, stone counters, white cabinetry, dual sinks in the master bath, stunning tile work in the large guest bath walk-in shower plus all new furnishings

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
8460 Abbington Circle #1821
8460 Abbington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2250 sqft
***PELICAN BAY CRESCENT SEASONAL RENTAL***3 BED 2.5 BATH***2 CAR GARAGE***EXCELLENT LOCATION*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
5918 Via Lugano
5918 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1621 sqft
AVAILABLE 2018 SEASON. TOTALLY RENOVATED POOL VILLA WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO PHIL, WATERSIDE SHOPS, TRAM STATION AND MORE. HURRY!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
300 Lambiance CIR
300 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
1618 sqft
Due to health cancellation this unit is available for Jan and Feb. First Floor lake view 2 plus a den with garage. Show is extremely well.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
2021 AVAILABLE TO RENT IN THIS Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD
7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTED SEASON 2021- Flexible: 3-6 month time frame is fine. Southwest END UNIT. Spacious. Sunny residence tastefully furnished with UPDATED kitchen. Sunrise balcony and sunset lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7575 Pelican Bay BLVD
7575 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2675 sqft
Leased for 2021 Season BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from this exquisite updated condo in the desirable community of Pelican Bay. It features three bedrooms, three baths, a new state of the art gourmet kitchen opening up to the family room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7117 Pelican Bay BLVD
7117 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1420 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy stunning Gulf views and gorgeous sunset views from extended lanai. Pristine and sparkling unit, professionally decorated in fresh, coastal decor. 2 bed, 2 bath, with under-bldg. parking. St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
200 Lambiance CIR
200 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1928 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020 3 MONTH LEASE IS 7500 X 3 PLUS 12% TAX AND FEES. ADD A 4TH MONTH OF APRIL FOR ONLY ADDITIONAL $6000 OR ADD EXTRA 2 WEEKS IN APRIL AT $4000.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
6792 Pelican Bay BLVD
6792 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
3112 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Exclusive Pelican Bay Villa across from Marker 36 tram. This enormous 3,112 sq. ft. villa, in Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Interlachen, has its own secluded, heated, lushly landscaped pool with sun shelf, water feature and spa.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7671 Pebble Creek CIR
7671 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1641 sqft
Welcome to Pebble Creek at Pelican Bay. This turnkey furnished three bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium has it all.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
5940 Via Lugano
5940 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1504 sqft
Immaculately updated condominium residence with preserve, partial golf course & lake views conveniently located within the heart of Pelican Bay! Furnished in a traditional Florida style decor scheme with color accents & appointments throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
807 Arrowhead LN
807 Arrowhead Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2691 sqft
Located in the very popular and prestigious Pelican Bay.  This single family home offers style, comfort and excellent proximity to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and beaches a guest could want.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
7108 Barrington CIR
7108 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1527 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DEC AND JAN 2021 AVAILABLE TO LEASE IN BARRINGTON CLUB AT PELICAN BAY. 1ST FLOOR COACH HOME WITH 2 BEDROOMS, DEN/EXTRA BR, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. TASTEFULLY DECORATED AND COMPLETELY EQUIPPED. LANAI PRIVATE WITH VIEW.
Results within 1 mile of Pelican Bay

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pelican Marsh
1073 Egrets Walk CIR
1073 Egrets Walk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
Settle in to the serene surroundings of lush landscape views from this Egret’s Walk home in prestigious Pelican Marsh.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Park Shore
771 Myrtle TER
771 Myrtle Terrace, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1604 sqft
West of 41...walk 3 blocks to Waterside Shops, 0.2 miles to Seagate school and minutes to the beach - the location does not get any better. Well maintained 3 bedroom with large walk-in closet / 2 bath single family home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9051 Gulfshore Drive PH 2
9051 Gulf Shore Dr, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PENTHOUSE - VANDERBILT BEACH - AMAZING VIEWS - GORGEOUS DECOR - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
647 100th Avenue North
647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2086 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL... *ALL inclusive rate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
624 104th Ave N
624 104th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1550 sqft
LAWN CARE & trash pickup INCLUDED in rent. Unfurnished and move in ready by April 5th - 10th. Just over a mile to Vanderbilt Beach, county parks, theaters, shopping, schools and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
687 100th Ave N
687 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,369
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW and the 2020 SEASON! Call 239-272-5862 for additional pictures and booking details. COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS – QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD – CLOSE TO THE BEACH… Relaxing open floor plan perfectly maintained.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Naples Park
671 94th Ave N.
671 94th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,899
1650 sqft
PRIVATE HEATED POOL – FIREPLACE – CLOSE TO BEACH - PET FRIENDLY Nestled in a great set of neighboring homes in North Naples, this well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath heated pool home offers a sunny atmosphere minutes from all the fun .

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
823 Meadowland DR I
823 Meadowland Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1765 sqft
Two story townhouse with 3 bedrooms in Pelican Ridge. This light and bright 2 story townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms has been totally redone. Light and bright home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pelican Bay, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pelican Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

