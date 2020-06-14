Apartment List
96 Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pelican Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7017 Rue De marquis
7017 Rue De Marquis, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2533 sqft
Completely updated and remodeled with marble and wood floors, fabulous kitchen, private office, private pool and golf course views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6825 Grenadier BLVD
6825 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
RENTED FOR SEASON 2021. GORGEOUS GULF, BAY & SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE WITH 10 FT CEILINGS AND ALL NEW FURNISHINGS. KING AND QUEEN BEDS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7091 Barrington CIR
7091 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1642 sqft
2020 AVAILABLE IN BARRINGTON CLUB IN PELICAN BAY, NAPLES, FLORIDA.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 Pelican Bay BLVD
7515 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2500 sqft
Wide, breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico and preserve greet you upon entering the double doors to this spacious three bedroom plus office, three bath residence, in the Pelican Bay community.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
771 Myrtle TER
771 Myrtle Terrace, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1604 sqft
West of 41...walk 3 blocks to Waterside Shops, 0.2 miles to Seagate school and minutes to the beach - the location does not get any better. Well maintained 3 bedroom with large walk-in closet / 2 bath single family home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
348 Seagull AVE
348 Seagull Avenue, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2000 sqft
Vanderbilt Beach Area..... SF Furnished Pool Home on a canal with long western water & sunset views. Gorgeous Panoramic Western Exposure, pristine Waterfront Home on cul-de-sac tip lot. Stunning unobstructed water views from every room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Naples Park
1 Unit Available
555 Beachwalk CIR
555 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1359 sqft
**AVAILABLE MARCH 2020** Completely renovated and turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage. Hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, built in grill patio area and three separate outdoor living areas.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
359 Conners AVE
359 Conners Avenue, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2328 sqft
THE PERFECT WATERFRONT RETREAT FOR YOUR VACATION IN NAPLES.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4150 Crayton RD
4150 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1440 sqft
LOCATION Location UNIQUE, 1 of A Kind, REMODELED End Unit WEST of 41 - Former Builders Model.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
60 Seagate DR
60 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2535 sqft
This lovely Baypoint condo has outstanding views of Clam Bay and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. A rarely found fulll three bedroom, three bath property with decor that reflects the owner's southern hospitallity.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4651 Gulf Shore BLVD N
4651 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
1445 sqft
OPEN for 2021 Season! Completely Renovated! This beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bath, 18th Floor condo, offers stunning gulf views! No expense has been spared in this renovation, with top of the line furnishings, beautiful cabinetry, wood flooring, and

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Shore
1 Unit Available
4058 Crayton RD
4058 Crayton Road, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1317 sqft
This updated 2BR+ Den/Sunroom, w/2B in Park Shore Villa is walking distance to community pool and newly revamped clubhouse. Access to Members-only beach with parking pass. The kitchen is totally remodeled in a European contemporary design.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,096
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1137 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a billiards table, clubhouse and pool. Near Kensington Golf and Country Club, the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
943 sqft
Recently renovated, the pet-friendly apartments feature open plans with wood floors, plenty of storage and upgraded appliances. In North Naples, within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from the beach and I-75.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3974 Corinne Court
3974 Corinne Court, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3000 sqft
***RECENT PRICE REDUCTION***DISCOUNTED MOVE IN FUNDS SPECIAL AVAILABLE***LUXURY POOL HOME***WILSHIRE LAKES***4 BED/3 BATH***UNFURNISHED***AVAILABLE JUNE 1st***ANNUAL - Pristine luxury home with lots of upgrades and no detail left untouched is ready

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
560 Retreat Drive #102
560 Retreat Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1200 sqft
YOUR PERFECT RETREAT - 2 BEDS / 2 BATHS - REMODELED - LAKE VIEW - Located in a secure, gated, community in between 2 of the most beautiful beaches in Naples - Delnor Wiggins and Barefoot Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1335 Sweetwater CV
1335 Sweetwater Cove, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1279 sqft
This nicely decorated and updated first floor condo is the perfect location for close by restaurants, stores and events. Diagonal tile has been laid throughout the main living area of the unit and true hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13528 Mandarin CIR
13528 Mandarin Circle, Collier County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3359 sqft
Available starting March 16th, 2020. Fully Upgraded & Professionally Decorated Conrad Model, The Most Popular Floor Plan In Marbella Isles, Built On One Of The Largest Lots In The Neighborhood With A Huge Pie-Shaped Backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
16071 Caldera LN
16071 Caldera Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1580 sqft
Attached townhouse residence in one of North Naples' most popular communities! Bright western exposure with terrific views of the preserve.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102
3921 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1273 sqft
WEST OF US41! This Bermuda Isles condo located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a first floor unit has been updated with bamboo flooring and granite countertops, a large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. Enjoy your lanai with its private views.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Moorings
1 Unit Available
1824 Alamanda DR
1824 Alamanda Drive, Naples, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6304 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON OR ANNUAL LEASE - A relaxing Moorings location nestled on a quiet street; this stunning home has everything one needs to live the Naples dream! The residence showcases meticulous attention to detail with custom woodwork,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pelican Bay, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pelican Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

