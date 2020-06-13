/
lely resort
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:43 PM
276 Apartments for rent in Lely Resort, FL📍
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8019 Preakness CT
8019 Preakness Court, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This nicely furnished turnkey, three bedroom, two bath pool home is ready for you to enjoy immediately as a short term or seasonal rental.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9022 Michael CIR SE
9022 Michael Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1247 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms second floor condominium located in the lovely Lely Resort community of Sunstone, is comfortably decorated in a fun Southwestern theme.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6156 Dogleg DR
6156 Dogleg Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6156 Dogleg DR in Lely Resort. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8848 Mustang Island CIR
8848 Mustang Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2286 sqft
This amazing home being offered as an ANNUAL RENTAL with the option to join The Player´s Club.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8355 Mystic Greens WAY
8355 Mystic Greens Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2359 sqft
IMMACULATE! Spacious second floor coach home in a gated community within beautiful Lely Resort. Open floor plan boasts extra wide hallways and high ceilings. Recently renovated throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1947 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9175 Celeste DR
9175 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Beautiful first floor condo with tranquil views of the pool and lush wooded area! Recent updates include fresh paint, granite kitchen counter tops, laminate flooring in main living area and bedrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
7429 Moorgate Point WAY
7429 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful attached villa in Moorgate Point at Lely Resort! Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with fabulous pool and spa overlooking a lake and green space! Lots of space between your neighbors lanai for complete privacy! The Players Club is an
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8161 Twelve Oaks CIR
8161 Twelve Oaks Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1016 sqft
*JAN - MAR 2021 RENTED* Welcome to Twelve Oaks, your beautifully renovated vacation home located in the renowned Lely Resort community.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6682 Alden Woods CIR
6682 Alden Woods Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
Rented Jan-Feb-March 2021 Seasonal rental. Rental with view of the lake and illuminated fountain.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8653 Champions PT
8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2686 sqft
One, two or three month rental.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Capistrano ST S
9102 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1501 sqft
Monthly or annual rental. Resort-Style living at it's best.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9114 Chula Vista LN
9114 Chula Vista Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9114 Chula Vista LN in Lely Resort. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8449 Indian Wells WAY
8449 Indian Wells Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1743 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021 SEASON. Beautiful POOL home in a quite gated community in LELY RESORT with spectacular GOLF COURSE VIEW. Watch the sunset every evening from your own home while you sip a glass of wine.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
7527 Moorgate Point WAY
7527 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2195 sqft
Available 7/15/2019 for $2,000 a month. Available next season for $6,500 a month. Moorgate Point is located in the award winning Lely Resort community. This elegant two bedroom plus den, two bath villa has a beautiful golf course view.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6846 Ascot DR
6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2040 sqft
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout.
