/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
286 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pelican Bay, FL
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6510 Valen WAY
6510 Valen Way, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1747 sqft
Welcome to Valencia at Pelican Bay, Naples Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation home is an oversized end unit offering 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7425 Pelican Bay BLVD
7425 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,999
Annual Listing in Naples - Luxurious High Rise in Pelican Bay, a Rare and Unique Rental Opportunity. The luxury resort-style ambiance brings fine living to residents of Marbella, an active adult community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5501 Heron Point DR
5501 Heron Point Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1290 sqft
Beautiful and cozy your vacation home in Sunny and Happiest city in the United States- Naples Florida.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
548 BAY VILLAS LN
548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1670 sqft
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5918 Via Lugano
5918 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1621 sqft
AVAILABLE 2018 SEASON. TOTALLY RENOVATED POOL VILLA WITH 2 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN, 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO PHIL, WATERSIDE SHOPS, TRAM STATION AND MORE. HURRY!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6825 Grenadier BLVD
6825 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
RENTED FOR SEASON 2021. GORGEOUS GULF, BAY & SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE WITH 10 FT CEILINGS AND ALL NEW FURNISHINGS. KING AND QUEEN BEDS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6849 Grenadier BLVD
6849 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1900 sqft
Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5930 Via Lugano
5930 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1280 sqft
Now Renting 2021 season. 3 month minimum. Welcome to Lugano at Pelican Bay, Naples' Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation condo has been freshly remodeled and offers 2 bedrooms/2 baths and a full kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6860 San Marino DR
6860 San Marino Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6860 San Marino DR in Pelican Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7091 Barrington CIR
7091 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1642 sqft
2020 AVAILABLE IN BARRINGTON CLUB IN PELICAN BAY, NAPLES, FLORIDA.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7054 Barrington CIR
7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1663 sqft
Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
100 Lambiance CIR
100 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1389 sqft
NEW KITCHEN AND BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEWS. LIGHT BRIGHT COASTAL WINTER GET AWAY. CLOSE TO THE POOL AND SHORT WALK TO PELICAN BAY FITNESS CENTER AND TENNIS. KING IN MASTER. QUEEN IN GUEST SUITE. ALL THE 5 STAR AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED. 12% TAX.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
886 Tanbark DR
886 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1462 sqft
Laurel Oaks is located in desirable Pelican Bay in the much sought after Naples Florida. Beautiful lake views out every room in this 2 plus den condo.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
871 Tanbark DR
871 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1205 sqft
PRISTINE FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH PEACEFUL PRIVATE GREEN LANDSCAPED VIEW AND ARTISTIC FOUNTAIN ON LANAI. BEAUTIFULLY REDONE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS. LOVELY FURNISHINGS, WITH KING AND QUEEN BEDS. GRANITE IN BATHROOMS. HARD TO FIND FIRST FLOOR.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5880 Via Lugano
5880 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1410 sqft
WOW! WHAT A PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE PELICAN BAY GOLF COURSE. THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN OPEN FLOOR PLAN CONDO IS WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAM STATION AND CLOSE TO ARTIS NAPLES AND WATERSIDE SHOPS. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. HURRY!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD
7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1811 sqft
RENTED SEASON 2021- Flexible: 3-6 month time frame is fine. Southwest END UNIT. Spacious. Sunny residence tastefully furnished with UPDATED kitchen. Sunrise balcony and sunset lanai.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6101 Pelican Bay BLVD
6101 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1330 sqft
Magnificent and expansive gulf views of a sea of blue and magnificent sunsets is what you get from this charming 7th floor two bed plus den end-unit condo. This residence is in exceptional condition for your Naples vacation.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7709 Pebble Creek CIR
7709 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1327 sqft
PERFECT CONDITION HOME RENOVATED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND REDONE BATHS. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN BOTH BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. JUST CROSS THE STREET AND AWAY YOU GO TO FABULOUS MARKER 36.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
7088 Barrington CIR
7088 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1663 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7088 Barrington CIR in Pelican Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6000 PELICAN BAY BLVD
6000 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
1300 sqft
Gorgeous! Totally renovated with granite kitchen, new tile and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy beautiful views of the golf course and lake from the large, extended lanai. Also catch a glimpse of the beautiful sunsets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
818 Tanbark DR
818 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1203 sqft
OFF SEASON AVAILABLE ONLY! Centrally located in desirable Pelican Bay this condo is in Laurel Oaks community and is perfect for Season, Off season, summer and fall.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6075 PELICAN BAY BLVD
6075 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1741 sqft
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON. GORGEOUS GULF VIEWS. EASY CLOSE BEACH ACCESS. BUILDING HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED. TOTALLY GORGEOUS 5 STAR. MANY UPGRADES. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
5633 Turtle Bay DR
5633 Turtle Bay Dr, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1306 sqft
Lovely two bedrooms two bathrooms ground floor condo tucked in St. Simone at Pelican Bay. Well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops., stainless steel appliances and tray ceiling. Nicely furnished with washer and dryer in residence.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
6537 Marissa LOOP
6537 Marissa Loop, Pelican Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1400 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 WINTER SEASON. REMODELED WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. ALL TILE THROUGHOUT. NICELY FURNISHED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S IN ALL ROOMS. SUNSET LAKE VIEW. FANTASTIC LOCATION EASY WALK TO TRAM AND BEACH ACCESS.
Similar Pages
Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPelican Bay 3 BedroomsPelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Apartments with GymPelican Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPelican Bay Apartments with ParkingPelican Bay Apartments with PoolPelican Bay Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL