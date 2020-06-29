All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM

931 Canino Ct

931 Canino Court · No Longer Available
Location

931 Canino Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727-642-3678 for this Exceptional Palm Harbor town home. Located in San Marino. Very clean, light and bright. Open modern floor plan.Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a nice size pantry. Family room that overlooks screened lanai. Bedroom and full bathroom located on ground floor. Master suite and third bedroom with its own bathroom on second level. Laundry located on second floor. Lots of closet space. Carpet and tile throughout. This end unit has two car garage.Beautiful community pool. Gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Canino Ct have any available units?
931 Canino Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Canino Ct have?
Some of 931 Canino Ct's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Canino Ct currently offering any rent specials?
931 Canino Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Canino Ct pet-friendly?
No, 931 Canino Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 931 Canino Ct offer parking?
Yes, 931 Canino Ct offers parking.
Does 931 Canino Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Canino Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Canino Ct have a pool?
Yes, 931 Canino Ct has a pool.
Does 931 Canino Ct have accessible units?
No, 931 Canino Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Canino Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Canino Ct has units with dishwashers.
