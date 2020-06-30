All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 742 1st Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
742 1st Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

742 1st Court

742 1st Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

742 1st Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Wedgewood Of Palm Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
PALM HARBOR 3 Bed Townhouse - Property Id: 190066

Newly updated Townhouse in Wedgewood community in Palm Harbor. Modern Kitchen, downstairs toilet and laundry room. Bedroom downstairs, could be office. New carpet upstairs with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Assigned parking, close to US19 for easy commute. Spacious yard, brand new fencing. Tennis Courts, Play area, Swimming Pool. No pets. $1495 with first and last due on moving in. $500 security deposit required. Background checks will be carried out. Available now, Colin (727)460-9185
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190066
Property Id 190066

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5398263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 1st Court have any available units?
742 1st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 1st Court have?
Some of 742 1st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 1st Court currently offering any rent specials?
742 1st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 1st Court pet-friendly?
No, 742 1st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 742 1st Court offer parking?
Yes, 742 1st Court offers parking.
Does 742 1st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 1st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 1st Court have a pool?
Yes, 742 1st Court has a pool.
Does 742 1st Court have accessible units?
No, 742 1st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 742 1st Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 1st Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg