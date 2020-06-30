742 1st Court

Amenities
PALM HARBOR 3 Bed Townhouse - Property Id: 190066
Newly updated Townhouse in Wedgewood community in Palm Harbor. Modern Kitchen, downstairs toilet and laundry room. Bedroom downstairs, could be office. New carpet upstairs with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Assigned parking, close to US19 for easy commute. Spacious yard, brand new fencing. Tennis Courts, Play area, Swimming Pool. No pets. $1495 with first and last due on moving in. $500 security deposit required. Background checks will be carried out. Available now, Colin (727)460-9185
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190066
Property Id 190066
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5398263)