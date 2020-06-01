All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 730 1st Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
730 1st Court
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

730 1st Court

730 1st Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

730 1st Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Wedgewood Of Palm Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3 bedroom townhome with private courtyard - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1572 Square Feet with full size washer and dryer in your own unit and a large, private- fenced COURTYARD! This beautiful townhome has been well maintained and is spacious, bright and airy. You will love all of the storage in this home and the open feel with all of the sliding glass doors and balconies! The floor plan features a large UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM with a large walk in closet, a private balcony and sliding glass door, the large master bath features a walk in shower, 2 sinks and lots of counter space. Upstairs you will find a full bath & another bedroom with an extra large closet & a private balcony. The 3rd bedroom is downstairs and has a built in desk area so it would make a great den or home office and features a slider out to the private courtyard. Downstairs you will also find full size washer & dryer hookups and a half bath. 3 sets of sliding doors on ground level open up to the fenced in and private courtyard that features pavers and even you own Koi pond making this a great home for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful Florida lifestyle! Wedge Wood community is located in a park like setting with beautiful tree lines streets, lots of open area, heated pool & spa, 2 lighted tennis courts, basketball & racket ball courts, playground and a clubhouse makes this a great place to call home! TOP RATED PALM HARBOR SCHOOLS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 1st Court have any available units?
730 1st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 1st Court have?
Some of 730 1st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 1st Court currently offering any rent specials?
730 1st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 1st Court pet-friendly?
No, 730 1st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 730 1st Court offer parking?
No, 730 1st Court does not offer parking.
Does 730 1st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 1st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 1st Court have a pool?
Yes, 730 1st Court has a pool.
Does 730 1st Court have accessible units?
No, 730 1st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 730 1st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 1st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg