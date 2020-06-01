730 1st Court

Amenities

3 bedroom townhome with private courtyard - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1572 Square Feet with full size washer and dryer in your own unit and a large, private- fenced COURTYARD! This beautiful townhome has been well maintained and is spacious, bright and airy. You will love all of the storage in this home and the open feel with all of the sliding glass doors and balconies! The floor plan features a large UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM with a large walk in closet, a private balcony and sliding glass door, the large master bath features a walk in shower, 2 sinks and lots of counter space. Upstairs you will find a full bath & another bedroom with an extra large closet & a private balcony. The 3rd bedroom is downstairs and has a built in desk area so it would make a great den or home office and features a slider out to the private courtyard. Downstairs you will also find full size washer & dryer hookups and a half bath. 3 sets of sliding doors on ground level open up to the fenced in and private courtyard that features pavers and even you own Koi pond making this a great home for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful Florida lifestyle! Wedge Wood community is located in a park like setting with beautiful tree lines streets, lots of open area, heated pool & spa, 2 lighted tennis courts, basketball & racket ball courts, playground and a clubhouse makes this a great place to call home! TOP RATED PALM HARBOR SCHOOLS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5053791)