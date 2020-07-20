All apartments in Palm Harbor
708 1ST COURT

708 1st Court · No Longer Available
Location

708 1st Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Wedgewood Of Palm Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
SPACIOUS SCENIC SERENITY- Open the blinds for lots of refreshing natural light! Resort styled community with a pool, tennis courts, basketball, playground, lake and a park. Clean, move in ready 3 bed/2.5 bath town home with all neutral colors. The first floor is completely tiled including the living room, kitchen, dining room, 1/2 bath, laundry & bedroom which could also be an excellent office. The second floor is carpeted with a roomy Master Bedroom which has a walk in closet and a huge bathroom with glass shower, double sinks and linen closet. The second upstairs bedroom has a large closet. Both bedrooms have separate balconies with beautiful wooded views. 1 small pet allowed. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 1ST COURT have any available units?
708 1ST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 1ST COURT have?
Some of 708 1ST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 1ST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
708 1ST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 1ST COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 1ST COURT is pet friendly.
Does 708 1ST COURT offer parking?
No, 708 1ST COURT does not offer parking.
Does 708 1ST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 1ST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 1ST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 708 1ST COURT has a pool.
Does 708 1ST COURT have accessible units?
No, 708 1ST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 708 1ST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 1ST COURT has units with dishwashers.
