708 1ST COURT

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

SPACIOUS SCENIC SERENITY- Open the blinds for lots of refreshing natural light! Resort styled community with a pool, tennis courts, basketball, playground, lake and a park. Clean, move in ready 3 bed/2.5 bath town home with all neutral colors. The first floor is completely tiled including the living room, kitchen, dining room, 1/2 bath, laundry & bedroom which could also be an excellent office. The second floor is carpeted with a roomy Master Bedroom which has a walk in closet and a huge bathroom with glass shower, double sinks and linen closet. The second upstairs bedroom has a large closet. Both bedrooms have separate balconies with beautiful wooded views. 1 small pet allowed. No smoking.