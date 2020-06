Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Villa in Palm Harbor, Strathmore Gate community. The property has a very large outdoor pool area for residents. Two large bedrooms, nice open kitchen with plenty of cabinet spaces. Washer and dryer is included. Screened in porch and the back of the home and an open air porch at the front of the home. near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more.