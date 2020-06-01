All apartments in Palm Harbor
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD

403 Old Mill Pond Road · (727) 580-7679
Palm Harbor
Location

403 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Gleneagles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area. Adjacent to Innisbrook Resort and tucked away in a private wooded setting, this small community feels more like a northern rural setting than other neighborhood nearby. This home is all freshly painted! The first floor contains an eat-in kitchen with all newer stainless appliances, new lighting and subway tile backsplash, formal dining room, spacious living room with soaring ceilings, wood laminate floors, field stone accented wood burning fireplace and wet bar, new remodeled powder room, laundry area, and a huge family room with wood laminate flooring. Upstairs has all new vinyl wood flooring in the 3 bedrooms, hall and stairs. The master suite has new ceiling fan & blinds with it's own private balcony for those quiet evening get away's. The master bath has been completely remodeled with a huge walk in shower, travertine tile floor, twin sinks, new custom cabinetry with gleaming granite counters, faucets, lights and mirrors. The main bath offers tub/shower combination, all new custom cabinetry, travertine floor, granite counter, mirrors and fixtures. The 2nd bedroom offers it's own private balcony! Each bedroom provides lots of closet space! Lots of large windows allow plenty of natural light into the home. A private deck running the entire length of the home provides a large outdoor seating and entertaining area with tree-lined views (no rear neighbors). If you enjoy having lots of extra space and like the idea of a quiet, serene surroundings, check this one out! Just minutes from St. Pete College Tarpon Campus, Innisbrook Golf Course, shopping, schools, restaurants and movie theaters! First, last, security deposit and renter's insurance required. Room measurements approximate and must be verified by Tenant or Tenant's agent! Due to COVID-19, Please use masks and gloves to show this property. Credit score must be at lease 600, Good Rental history, no prior evictions or felony convictions and Income verification requirements must be met. 1 PET UP TO 25 LBS MAX WEIGHT PERMITTED.**Call for VIDEO WALKTHROUGH TOUR!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD have any available units?
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD have?
Some of 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD offer parking?
No, 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD have a pool?
No, 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 OLD MILL POND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
