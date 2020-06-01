403 OLD MILL POND ROAD

Amenities

**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area. Adjacent to Innisbrook Resort and tucked away in a private wooded setting, this small community feels more like a northern rural setting than other neighborhood nearby. This home is all freshly painted! The first floor contains an eat-in kitchen with all newer stainless appliances, new lighting and subway tile backsplash, formal dining room, spacious living room with soaring ceilings, wood laminate floors, field stone accented wood burning fireplace and wet bar, new remodeled powder room, laundry area, and a huge family room with wood laminate flooring. Upstairs has all new vinyl wood flooring in the 3 bedrooms, hall and stairs. The master suite has new ceiling fan & blinds with it's own private balcony for those quiet evening get away's. The master bath has been completely remodeled with a huge walk in shower, travertine tile floor, twin sinks, new custom cabinetry with gleaming granite counters, faucets, lights and mirrors. The main bath offers tub/shower combination, all new custom cabinetry, travertine floor, granite counter, mirrors and fixtures. The 2nd bedroom offers it's own private balcony! Each bedroom provides lots of closet space! Lots of large windows allow plenty of natural light into the home. A private deck running the entire length of the home provides a large outdoor seating and entertaining area with tree-lined views (no rear neighbors). If you enjoy having lots of extra space and like the idea of a quiet, serene surroundings, check this one out! Just minutes from St. Pete College Tarpon Campus, Innisbrook Golf Course, shopping, schools, restaurants and movie theaters! First, last, security deposit and renter's insurance required. Room measurements approximate and must be verified by Tenant or Tenant's agent! Due to COVID-19, Please use masks and gloves to show this property. Credit score must be at lease 600, Good Rental history, no prior evictions or felony convictions and Income verification requirements must be met. 1 PET UP TO 25 LBS MAX WEIGHT PERMITTED.**Call for VIDEO WALKTHROUGH TOUR!**