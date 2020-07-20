All apartments in Palm Harbor
4014 POINCIANA COURT
4014 POINCIANA COURT

4014 Poinciana Court · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Poinciana Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
guest parking
Lovely 1 story villa style condo in a private, small community of 9 villas. This unit overlooks a greenbelt area. Front fenced courtyard plus a rear screened in patio. AC and laminate flooring are @1 yr old. 2 Full baths. Assigned parking and guest parking available. Storage closet off front patio. Kitchen has a pass through to living room/dining room and there is a washer/dryer hookup. The dishwasher and fridge are @3 yrs old. Large master bedroom with 3 closets, dressing area and full bath. Conveniently located off Tampa Road. Please call L/A (owner) for preview. Application/credit check is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 POINCIANA COURT have any available units?
4014 POINCIANA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 POINCIANA COURT have?
Some of 4014 POINCIANA COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 POINCIANA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4014 POINCIANA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 POINCIANA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4014 POINCIANA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 4014 POINCIANA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4014 POINCIANA COURT offers parking.
Does 4014 POINCIANA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 POINCIANA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 POINCIANA COURT have a pool?
No, 4014 POINCIANA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4014 POINCIANA COURT have accessible units?
No, 4014 POINCIANA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 POINCIANA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 POINCIANA COURT has units with dishwashers.
