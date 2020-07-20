4014 POINCIANA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking guest parking

Lovely 1 story villa style condo in a private, small community of 9 villas. This unit overlooks a greenbelt area. Front fenced courtyard plus a rear screened in patio. AC and laminate flooring are @1 yr old. 2 Full baths. Assigned parking and guest parking available. Storage closet off front patio. Kitchen has a pass through to living room/dining room and there is a washer/dryer hookup. The dishwasher and fridge are @3 yrs old. Large master bedroom with 3 closets, dressing area and full bath. Conveniently located off Tampa Road. Please call L/A (owner) for preview. Application/credit check is required.