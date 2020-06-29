400 DAVID COURT

Amenities

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will appreciate the triple-wide driveway and low maintenance landscaping as you approach the front entrance. This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast nook and pantry. Split bedroom plan. Updated master bathroom has stand-up shower, and secondary bedrooms on opposite side of the house share an updated bathroom with shower/tub combination. Large living room and dining room combination, plus a bonus room that leads to completely fenced back and side yards. Washer & Dryer hookup in one car garage. Newer roof and windows. Pets allowed. Close to shops, restaurants, professional offices, beaches, and more.