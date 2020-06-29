All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 400 DAVID COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
400 DAVID COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 DAVID COURT

400 David Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

400 David Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will appreciate the triple-wide driveway and low maintenance landscaping as you approach the front entrance. This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast nook and pantry. Split bedroom plan. Updated master bathroom has stand-up shower, and secondary bedrooms on opposite side of the house share an updated bathroom with shower/tub combination. Large living room and dining room combination, plus a bonus room that leads to completely fenced back and side yards. Washer & Dryer hookup in one car garage. Newer roof and windows. Pets allowed. Close to shops, restaurants, professional offices, beaches, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 DAVID COURT have any available units?
400 DAVID COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 DAVID COURT have?
Some of 400 DAVID COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 DAVID COURT currently offering any rent specials?
400 DAVID COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 DAVID COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 DAVID COURT is pet friendly.
Does 400 DAVID COURT offer parking?
Yes, 400 DAVID COURT offers parking.
Does 400 DAVID COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 DAVID COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 DAVID COURT have a pool?
No, 400 DAVID COURT does not have a pool.
Does 400 DAVID COURT have accessible units?
No, 400 DAVID COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 400 DAVID COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 DAVID COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg