3872 REGENT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Adorable Palm Harbor home, available now, in fantastic school zone! Located at the end of a dead end street, large fenced yard, terrific front porch. Quiet neighborhood and close to most everything! Master bedroom has large, walk-in closet. Kitchen and bath have been updated. Lots of living space! Kitchen opens up to large family room, plus dining room and extra, bonus room which leads to inside laundry room. Extra space at the rear of the house that leads to the back yard. Rent includes lawn service!