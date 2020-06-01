All apartments in Palm Harbor
3872 REGENT DRIVE

3872 Regent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3872 Regent Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable Palm Harbor home, available now, in fantastic school zone! Located at the end of a dead end street, large fenced yard, terrific front porch. Quiet neighborhood and close to most everything! Master bedroom has large, walk-in closet. Kitchen and bath have been updated. Lots of living space! Kitchen opens up to large family room, plus dining room and extra, bonus room which leads to inside laundry room. Extra space at the rear of the house that leads to the back yard. Rent includes lawn service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3872 REGENT DRIVE have any available units?
3872 REGENT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3872 REGENT DRIVE have?
Some of 3872 REGENT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3872 REGENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3872 REGENT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3872 REGENT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3872 REGENT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3872 REGENT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3872 REGENT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3872 REGENT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3872 REGENT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3872 REGENT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3872 REGENT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3872 REGENT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3872 REGENT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3872 REGENT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3872 REGENT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

