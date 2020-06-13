/
sugarmill woods
51 Apartments for rent in Sugarmill Woods, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
145 Linder Dr
145 Linder Drive, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2303 sqft
New Construction for rent in Sugarmill Woods. - Brand New 4 Bedroom plus Den located in Beautiful Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa , Fl. This is a deed restricted Golf course community. Living area is 2303 sq ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
78 W Cypress Boulevard
78 Cypress Blvd W, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
Results within 1 mile of Sugarmill Woods
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
8110 S Suncoast Boulevard
8110 Suncoast Boulevard, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,500
5085 sqft
Stand alone office building which features 6 offices, reception area and a break room. Updated restrooms at rear of building.
Results within 5 miles of Sugarmill Woods
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
9386 W Bob Court
9386 West Bob Court, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2023 sqft
Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
6208 W Monticello Street
6208 West Monticello Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher,
Results within 10 miles of Sugarmill Woods
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1412 SE Paradise Ave. SE #5
1412 Southeast Paradise Avenue, Crystal River, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Vacation Rental - This adorable one bedroom, one bath condo is located just seconds away from Three Sisters Springs. This condo is fully furnished, equipped with one Queen and one twin size bed.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookridge
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Highlands
11139 LOMITA WREN RD.
11139 Lomita Wren Road, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 LOMITA - Property Id: 298244 Half acre; Living Area:1455 sq. ft; Total Area - 2084 sq. Ft. Master Bedroom -13x13.5; Bedroom #2 &3 -11x10.5; Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Screened Florida room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
9123 Alexandria Dr.
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
227 Davidson Ave
227 Davidson Avenue, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Lovely 2/1 Duplex near Downtown Inverness!!! - Want to be near downtown? Easy access to the restaurants, parks, festivals and water? Easy walking distance from this gem! Two bedroom, one bathroom unit has newer flooring and paint throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
836 West Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE May 15th ,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
310 West Dampier Street
310 West Dampier Street, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
857 sqft
Key West Style Cottage Long Term Unfurnished Home-Minutes from downtown! Live in this charming historic 1935 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled home only walking distance from downtown Inverness where you will find restaurants, pubs, and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sugarmill Woods rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,590.
Some of the colleges located in the Sugarmill Woods area include College of Central Florida, Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sugarmill Woods from include Tampa, Clearwater, Brandon, Lakeland, and Palm Harbor.
