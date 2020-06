Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Spectacular Waterfront Views! Beautiful new home in Ozona, Florida - waterfront views over St Joseph Sound. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all brand new everything. Custom solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, wood flooring, gas and electric appliances, wine cooler too! There is no other place like it!