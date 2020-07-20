All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

3673 Arbor Chase Dr

3673 Arbor Chase Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3673 Arbor Chase Dr, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision.
Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout. A double sink, built in microwave dishwasher and gas range. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Kitchen island overlooking the great room. Large pantry located in kitchen hallway along with a small dry bar. Tiled throughout living spaces and carpet in bedrooms. Three way split floor plan has five bedrooms. Master has private bath and very large walk in closet as well as a linen closet. Guest room on other side of the home is adjacent to a bathroom. Bedroom 4 & 5 share a jack and Jill style bathroom.
Formal living room and dining room with wainscoting as you enter the home. Laundry room with washer dryer hook ups. Covered back lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3673 Arbor Chase Dr have any available units?
3673 Arbor Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3673 Arbor Chase Dr have?
Some of 3673 Arbor Chase Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3673 Arbor Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3673 Arbor Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3673 Arbor Chase Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3673 Arbor Chase Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3673 Arbor Chase Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3673 Arbor Chase Dr offers parking.
Does 3673 Arbor Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3673 Arbor Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3673 Arbor Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 3673 Arbor Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3673 Arbor Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 3673 Arbor Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3673 Arbor Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3673 Arbor Chase Dr has units with dishwashers.
