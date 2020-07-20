3673 Arbor Chase Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision.

Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout. A double sink, built in microwave dishwasher and gas range. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Kitchen island overlooking the great room. Large pantry located in kitchen hallway along with a small dry bar. Tiled throughout living spaces and carpet in bedrooms. Three way split floor plan has five bedrooms. Master has private bath and very large walk in closet as well as a linen closet. Guest room on other side of the home is adjacent to a bathroom. Bedroom 4 & 5 share a jack and Jill style bathroom.

Formal living room and dining room with wainscoting as you enter the home. Laundry room with washer dryer hook ups. Covered back lanai.