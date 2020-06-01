3610 SAMMY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Popular Villa in quiet community of Lake St George. Corner Lot, Fenced In, no carpets/all tiled floors, washer/dryer hookup, 1 car garage, unfurnished.



Completely renovated (entire new kitchen, entire new bathroom, new closet doors, new blinds, brand new garage system, freshly painted).



Perfect Location & Beautiful Villa. Current renter will be out by November 30, 2019 and it will be Move-In Ready on December 1, 2019! It is currently available for showings with appointment.



Non refundable Pet Deposit required

Security deposit, first and last month rent required to move In