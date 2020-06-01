All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

3610 SAMMY COURT

3610 Sammy Court · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Sammy Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Lake St. George

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Popular Villa in quiet community of Lake St George. Corner Lot, Fenced In, no carpets/all tiled floors, washer/dryer hookup, 1 car garage, unfurnished.

Completely renovated (entire new kitchen, entire new bathroom, new closet doors, new blinds, brand new garage system, freshly painted).

Perfect Location & Beautiful Villa. Current renter will be out by November 30, 2019 and it will be Move-In Ready on December 1, 2019! It is currently available for showings with appointment.

Non refundable Pet Deposit required
Security deposit, first and last month rent required to move In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 SAMMY COURT have any available units?
3610 SAMMY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 SAMMY COURT have?
Some of 3610 SAMMY COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 SAMMY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3610 SAMMY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 SAMMY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 SAMMY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3610 SAMMY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3610 SAMMY COURT offers parking.
Does 3610 SAMMY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 SAMMY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 SAMMY COURT have a pool?
No, 3610 SAMMY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3610 SAMMY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3610 SAMMY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 SAMMY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 SAMMY COURT has units with dishwashers.

