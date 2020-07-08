All apartments in Palm Harbor
3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE

3540 Countrybrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Countrybrook Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Countrybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great location! located in Palm Harbor, Countrybrook Condo is close to Shopping, Beaches . This condo is completely remodeled wi5th new windows for efficiency on you electric bills. Has community Screened Pool for your enjoyment, private screened Balcony and everything updated and ready to move in. 1st,last and security required. Just waiting for you, All utilities included except electric this makes this a great deal.Fee includes Cable Tv, Community Pool, Escrow reserves fund, Insurance, Maintenance outside, Maintenance grounds, Recreation facilities, Sewer, Trash, water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE have any available units?
3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE have?
Some of 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE offer parking?
No, 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE has a pool.
Does 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 COUNTRYBROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.

