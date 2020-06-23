353 MAYFAIR CIRCLE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled recently from top to bottom this unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage plus den/office and sun room boasts almost 2300 A/C square feet within a very private park like setting with oak trees, fenced back yard and much sought after Palm Harbor schools (includes Palm Harbor University) Most everything is new or newer to include ...roof, complete A/C, kitchen and baths with all wood cabs and vanities and granite counter tops. The kitchen has upgraded stainless appliances with a convection oven.

Super neighborhood with great proximity to beaches, business and entertainment!