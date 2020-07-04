All apartments in Palm Harbor
3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

3259 Fox Chase Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3259 Fox Chase Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Palm Harbor - Fox Chase 2 Bedroom 2 Baths, End unit, lots of light overlooking the conservation area, Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with nice size closets, separate shower/bathroom area, Open floor plan with extra bonus area great for office or playroom, inside utility with washer and dryer, New carpet 2019, community has Pool, Tennis, Playground, Dog walking areas, basketball, bocce ball and soon Pickle ball, Recreation building has gym and Free Wi-Fi, Water/Sewer/Trash included. Close to Super Walmart, Publix, Restaurants and downtown Palm Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have any available units?
3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have?
Some of 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N is pet friendly.
Does 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.

