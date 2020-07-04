3259 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

Amenities

Palm Harbor - Fox Chase 2 Bedroom 2 Baths, End unit, lots of light overlooking the conservation area, Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom with nice size closets, separate shower/bathroom area, Open floor plan with extra bonus area great for office or playroom, inside utility with washer and dryer, New carpet 2019, community has Pool, Tennis, Playground, Dog walking areas, basketball, bocce ball and soon Pickle ball, Recreation building has gym and Free Wi-Fi, Water/Sewer/Trash included. Close to Super Walmart, Publix, Restaurants and downtown Palm Harbor.