3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE

3259 Cloverplace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3259 Cloverplace Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Cloverplace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 bed/2 bath home with 1 car garage has spacious open plan and a bonus room! Wonderful kitchen has dark wood cabinets, granite counters and entry door to garage. Great floor plan, wood look flooring in main parts of the house and ceramic in kitchen, baths and bonus room. Fenced yard with concrete patio and level back yard. Excellent landlord takes pride in her investment. Garage door opener, lawn mower and edger are furnished for tenant's convenience. A/C is maintained once a year. ONE SMALL Pet allowed with $200.00 non-refundable deposit. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash Pickup. No smoking inside. Condo Leasing Application and background check for landlord required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have any available units?
3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have?
Some of 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

