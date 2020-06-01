3259 CLOVERPLACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully upgraded 3 bed/2 bath home with 1 car garage has spacious open plan and a bonus room! Wonderful kitchen has dark wood cabinets, granite counters and entry door to garage. Great floor plan, wood look flooring in main parts of the house and ceramic in kitchen, baths and bonus room. Fenced yard with concrete patio and level back yard. Excellent landlord takes pride in her investment. Garage door opener, lawn mower and edger are furnished for tenant's convenience. A/C is maintained once a year. ONE SMALL Pet allowed with $200.00 non-refundable deposit. Rent includes Water, Sewer and Trash Pickup. No smoking inside. Condo Leasing Application and background check for landlord required.