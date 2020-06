Amenities

Ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Large private screened in porch with laundry room with washer and dryer, bedroom with walk-in closet. Water and trash included in rent. Private swimming pool, 2 tennis courts, and clubhouse with free wi-fi. Quiet area surrounded by mature trees. Great location just north of Alderman Road and US 19, walking distance to many stores and restaurants. Zoned for Sutherland Elementary and Palm Harbor University High schools.