3118 SEAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming home located in Crossings at Lake Tarpon. This home offers 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with pool. This home has open floor plan and split bedroom plan, laminate and tile floors throughout. Cathedral ceilings 2 living areas and a formal dining area or den, kitchen nook, family room with fireplace, sliders off master family room and living room to birdcage enclosed pool. Kitchen offers granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath has dual sinks, a soaking tub and separate shower. Great A rate schools too. Rental includes pool service. 300.00 non refundable deposit for pet under 60 lbs.