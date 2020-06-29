All apartments in Palm Harbor
3118 SEAN WAY

3118 Sean Way · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Sean Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming home located in Crossings at Lake Tarpon. This home offers 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with pool. This home has open floor plan and split bedroom plan, laminate and tile floors throughout. Cathedral ceilings 2 living areas and a formal dining area or den, kitchen nook, family room with fireplace, sliders off master family room and living room to birdcage enclosed pool. Kitchen offers granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath has dual sinks, a soaking tub and separate shower. Great A rate schools too. Rental includes pool service. 300.00 non refundable deposit for pet under 60 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 SEAN WAY have any available units?
3118 SEAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 SEAN WAY have?
Some of 3118 SEAN WAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 SEAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3118 SEAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 SEAN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 SEAN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3118 SEAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3118 SEAN WAY offers parking.
Does 3118 SEAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 SEAN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 SEAN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3118 SEAN WAY has a pool.
Does 3118 SEAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3118 SEAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 SEAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 SEAN WAY has units with dishwashers.

