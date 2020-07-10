2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking hot tub sauna

Palm Harbor, Bonaventure, newly Renovated from top to bottom, 2 bedroom 2 bath, stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops accenting the beautiful cabinets, recessed lighting, large closet pantry, wood laminate floors you can actually mop, Master bedroom features large custom walk-in closet, Guest bedroom has custom closet as well, screened lanai with extra storage and washer and dryer, pool/spa/ Sauna and fitness room right down side walk from unit (no gym fees) Close to shopping - Publix, Westfield Mall, Beall's and restaurants, plenty of guest parking, Water/Sewer/Trash included! NO PETS!