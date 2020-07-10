All apartments in Palm Harbor
2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:00 AM

2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE

2985 Boneventure Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2985 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Bonaventure

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Palm Harbor, Bonaventure, newly Renovated from top to bottom, 2 bedroom 2 bath, stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops accenting the beautiful cabinets, recessed lighting, large closet pantry, wood laminate floors you can actually mop, Master bedroom features large custom walk-in closet, Guest bedroom has custom closet as well, screened lanai with extra storage and washer and dryer, pool/spa/ Sauna and fitness room right down side walk from unit (no gym fees) Close to shopping - Publix, Westfield Mall, Beall's and restaurants, plenty of guest parking, Water/Sewer/Trash included! NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have any available units?
2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

