2985 BONAVENTURE CIRCLE

Amenities
Palm Harbor, Bonaventure, newly Renovated from top to bottom, 2 bedroom 2 bath, stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops accenting the beautiful cabinets, recessed lighting, large closet pantry, wood laminate floors you can actually mop, Master bedroom features large custom walk-in closet, Guest bedroom has custom closet as well, screened lanai with extra storage and washer and dryer, pool/spa/ Sauna and fitness room right down side walk from unit (no gym fees) Close to shopping - Publix, Westfield Mall, Beall's and restaurants, plenty of guest parking, Water/Sewer/Trash included! NO PETS!