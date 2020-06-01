2852 WHITEHALL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed 2 bath Villa with 1 car garage. Cathedral ceilings and an great open floor plan. Large living room and dining room combination with a breakfast bar open to the kitchen. The living room sliders open to your screened in patio with small yard. Split floor plan, Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet , second bedroom is a nice size. A single stall garage is attached with laundry area. Lot of storage for all of your things . Large closets are in every room. It is conveniently located minutes to the mall, movie, restaurants and Tampa.