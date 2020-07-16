All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

2729 14TH COURT

2729 14th Court · (813) 541-1160
Location

2729 14th Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Wedgewood Of Palm Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Palm Harbor Wedgewood Townhome. Two bedroom, two and a half bath, townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Downstairs features tile throughout extra large eat in kitchen, features stainless steel appliances, and lots of counter top space. Sliding glass doors and plenty of room for a table, washer/dryer included downstairs, also half bath downstairs for convenience of your guests. Upstairs master bedroom features large walk in and both bedrooms include small balconies. Huge patio and corner lot make this ideal for true privacy. Community features beautiful grounds with mature oak trees, swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, etc. Fabulous Palm Harbor location hidden just off of 19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 14TH COURT have any available units?
2729 14TH COURT has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 14TH COURT have?
Some of 2729 14TH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 14TH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2729 14TH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 14TH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2729 14TH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2729 14TH COURT offer parking?
No, 2729 14TH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2729 14TH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 14TH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 14TH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2729 14TH COURT has a pool.
Does 2729 14TH COURT have accessible units?
No, 2729 14TH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 14TH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 14TH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
