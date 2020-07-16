2729 14TH COURT

Amenities
Palm Harbor Wedgewood Townhome. Two bedroom, two and a half bath, townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Downstairs features tile throughout extra large eat in kitchen, features stainless steel appliances, and lots of counter top space. Sliding glass doors and plenty of room for a table, washer/dryer included downstairs, also half bath downstairs for convenience of your guests. Upstairs master bedroom features large walk in and both bedrooms include small balconies. Huge patio and corner lot make this ideal for true privacy. Community features beautiful grounds with mature oak trees, swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, etc. Fabulous Palm Harbor location hidden just off of 19.