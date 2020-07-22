2614 10TH COURT

Amenities
No pets, please! This 2 bedroom - 2.5 bath Townhome in WEDGE WOOD of Palm Harbor. Large fenced Courtyard upon entry.
1st floor has Living/Dining/Kitchen+powder room. 2nd level has 2 beds/2 baths. Master suite has a walk in closet. All rooms have
Sliding Doors overlooking the Patio. Light and Bright!! New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen. Tenant pays Water/Sewer bill to Midway
services, Duke energy for Electricity, your choice on internet/cable. Great Community to include use of clubhouse, pool, playground,
tennis courts.