2614 10TH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard playground pool internet access tennis court

No pets, please! This 2 bedroom - 2.5 bath Townhome in WEDGE WOOD of Palm Harbor. Large fenced Courtyard upon entry.

1st floor has Living/Dining/Kitchen+powder room. 2nd level has 2 beds/2 baths. Master suite has a walk in closet. All rooms have

Sliding Doors overlooking the Patio. Light and Bright!! New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen. Tenant pays Water/Sewer bill to Midway

services, Duke energy for Electricity, your choice on internet/cable. Great Community to include use of clubhouse, pool, playground,

tennis courts.