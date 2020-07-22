All apartments in Palm Harbor
2614 10TH COURT
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

2614 10TH COURT

2614 10th Court · No Longer Available
Location

2614 10th Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Wedgewood Of Palm Harbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
No pets, please! This 2 bedroom - 2.5 bath Townhome in WEDGE WOOD of Palm Harbor. Large fenced Courtyard upon entry.
1st floor has Living/Dining/Kitchen+powder room. 2nd level has 2 beds/2 baths. Master suite has a walk in closet. All rooms have
Sliding Doors overlooking the Patio. Light and Bright!! New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen. Tenant pays Water/Sewer bill to Midway
services, Duke energy for Electricity, your choice on internet/cable. Great Community to include use of clubhouse, pool, playground,
tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 10TH COURT have any available units?
2614 10TH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 10TH COURT have?
Some of 2614 10TH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 10TH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2614 10TH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 10TH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2614 10TH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2614 10TH COURT offer parking?
No, 2614 10TH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2614 10TH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 10TH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 10TH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2614 10TH COURT has a pool.
Does 2614 10TH COURT have accessible units?
No, 2614 10TH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 10TH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 10TH COURT has units with dishwashers.
