2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Get settled in before the new school year starts in this great Palm Harbor neighborhood! Updated three bedroom, two bath, pool home with a two car garage. Updated throughout with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and also includes breakfast bar. Split bedrooms, laminate floors, neutral gray paint, granite in both bathrooms, master bathroom has double sinks and large walk in closets, as well as new carpet. Large, fully fenced backyard, has a fabulous pool for entertaining. Pool and lawn service are included. Available immediately.