Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT

2576 Orangewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2576 Orangewood Court, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Get settled in before the new school year starts in this great Palm Harbor neighborhood! Updated three bedroom, two bath, pool home with a two car garage. Updated throughout with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and also includes breakfast bar. Split bedrooms, laminate floors, neutral gray paint, granite in both bathrooms, master bathroom has double sinks and large walk in closets, as well as new carpet. Large, fully fenced backyard, has a fabulous pool for entertaining. Pool and lawn service are included. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT have any available units?
2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2576 ORANGEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
