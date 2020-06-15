2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! Looking for an affordable rental in the Palm Harbor school district?! Look no further than this quaint community that has a little of everything. This GROUND FLOOR, corner 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit sits towards the back of the complex (away from the parking lot) and even offers a wooded view off the private screened in porch. NEWER PAINT AND LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! Many amenities for tenant use...community pool, tennis, shuffleboard and basketball courts, picnic / playground area, clubhouse with gym, pool billiards, and ping pong. Assigned parking spot #261 is right out front! Water, sewer and trash included. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED in utility closet off the back porch. Owner/Association will consider 1 pet under 20lbs (no aggressive breeds). First month, last month and security deposit required along with background check fee. This unit is tenant occupied until July 31, 2020.