All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:13 PM

2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD

2375 Fox Chase Boulevard · (727) 657-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2375 Fox Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 261 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! Looking for an affordable rental in the Palm Harbor school district?! Look no further than this quaint community that has a little of everything. This GROUND FLOOR, corner 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit sits towards the back of the complex (away from the parking lot) and even offers a wooded view off the private screened in porch. NEWER PAINT AND LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! Many amenities for tenant use...community pool, tennis, shuffleboard and basketball courts, picnic / playground area, clubhouse with gym, pool billiards, and ping pong. Assigned parking spot #261 is right out front! Water, sewer and trash included. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED in utility closet off the back porch. Owner/Association will consider 1 pet under 20lbs (no aggressive breeds). First month, last month and security deposit required along with background check fee. This unit is tenant occupied until July 31, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr
Palm Harbor, FL 34685
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity