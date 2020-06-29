2324 LISTON CIRCLE

Amenities

This 3 Bed/ 2 Bath / 2 Car garage + Florida room home is on a great sized corner lot and comes with; a SPLIT floor plan, tiled

flooring throughout, newer double pane windows, wood burning fireplace, fully updated kitchen with custom wood cabinets, granite

counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The Florida room is both cozy and accommodating, perfect for a

media room or an office. French doors lead into the screened-in lanai/ patio, ideal for entertaining with a fenced-in yard to ensure

complete privacy. This home is currently zoned in PALM HARBOR SCHOOL DISTRICT (According to the Pinellas County School

Board). Located near beaches, shopping, restaurants and more! Don’t hesitate to jump on this opportunity!