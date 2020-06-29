All apartments in Palm Harbor
2324 LISTON CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

2324 LISTON CIRCLE

2324 Liston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Liston Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Green Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This 3 Bed/ 2 Bath / 2 Car garage + Florida room home is on a great sized corner lot and comes with; a SPLIT floor plan, tiled
flooring throughout, newer double pane windows, wood burning fireplace, fully updated kitchen with custom wood cabinets, granite
counter tops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The Florida room is both cozy and accommodating, perfect for a
media room or an office. French doors lead into the screened-in lanai/ patio, ideal for entertaining with a fenced-in yard to ensure
complete privacy. This home is currently zoned in PALM HARBOR SCHOOL DISTRICT (According to the Pinellas County School
Board). Located near beaches, shopping, restaurants and more! Don’t hesitate to jump on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 LISTON CIRCLE have any available units?
2324 LISTON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 LISTON CIRCLE have?
Some of 2324 LISTON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 LISTON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2324 LISTON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 LISTON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2324 LISTON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2324 LISTON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2324 LISTON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2324 LISTON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 LISTON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 LISTON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2324 LISTON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2324 LISTON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2324 LISTON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 LISTON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 LISTON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
