2286 Islander Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable single family home is available for rent and move in ready for $1,500/mo inclusive with utilities except electric and cable. Security deposit is $1,500 Pets such as dogs and cats are allowed. About 2 miles from shopping, and Crystal Pier. Move in ready with 2 tone paint throughout. Open living room off entry features vaulted ceilings and new wood plank vinyl floors. Galley kitchen showcases new granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, breakfast bar, and pantry. Newly carpeted master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom. Covered screened in patio overlooks gazebo covering above ground pool and fenced backyard including storage shed. Plenty of room to entertain and your hobbies. You are going to love this home!! BRAND NEW ROOF, HVAC- 2007 For more information please call or text (903) 309-3780