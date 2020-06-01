2199 CHIANTI PLACE

Amenities

This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bath condominium in highly sought-after Tuscany at Innisbrook is available now. This property has a spacious floor plan and is close to the pool and clubhouse. The condominium offers neutral colors with tile throughout the space. This development has the following amenities: 2 Heated Pools with Sundecks, Heated Whirlpool Spa with Waterfall, Controlled Access Entrance, State-of-the-Art Fitness Room, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Playground, Billiards/Game Room, Theater Room, Picnic Area with Barbecue Grills, Yoga Room with TV, and Car Wash with Pressure Wand and Vacuum. This community is close to shopping, restaurants, and beaches. This one is not going to last long!