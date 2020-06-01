All apartments in Palm Harbor
2199 CHIANTI PLACE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

2199 CHIANTI PLACE

2199 Chianti Place · No Longer Available
Location

2199 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
yoga
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bath condominium in highly sought-after Tuscany at Innisbrook is available now. This property has a spacious floor plan and is close to the pool and clubhouse. The condominium offers neutral colors with tile throughout the space. This development has the following amenities: 2 Heated Pools with Sundecks, Heated Whirlpool Spa with Waterfall, Controlled Access Entrance, State-of-the-Art Fitness Room, Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Playground, Billiards/Game Room, Theater Room, Picnic Area with Barbecue Grills, Yoga Room with TV, and Car Wash with Pressure Wand and Vacuum. This community is close to shopping, restaurants, and beaches. This one is not going to last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2199 CHIANTI PLACE have any available units?
2199 CHIANTI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2199 CHIANTI PLACE have?
Some of 2199 CHIANTI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2199 CHIANTI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2199 CHIANTI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2199 CHIANTI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2199 CHIANTI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2199 CHIANTI PLACE offer parking?
No, 2199 CHIANTI PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2199 CHIANTI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2199 CHIANTI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2199 CHIANTI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2199 CHIANTI PLACE has a pool.
Does 2199 CHIANTI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2199 CHIANTI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2199 CHIANTI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2199 CHIANTI PLACE has units with dishwashers.

