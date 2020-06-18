All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 30 2020 at 10:58 PM

2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C

2150 Shelly Drive · (813) 694-9785
Location

2150 Shelly Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
cable included
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
55+ community 2br/2ba/1car gar Villa in Highland Lakes with Golf & Pool! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 2br/2ba/1-car-garage villa in 55+ community of Highland Lakes! (Sorry, no pets.) This villa has easy access off HWY 19 and all the amenities of resort-style living. Villa features L-shaped living/dining area and separately air-conditioned sunroom. Hall bath has shower/tub combo; master bath has stand-up shower. One-car attached garage has full-size washer/dryer. New plush carpet throughout, plus fresh paint and new microwave and disposal. Water, sewer, trash, internet and premium basic cable are included. Community features three 9-hole golf courses (greens fees included in rent!), pickleball, tennis courts, wood shop, craft shop, shuffleboard, billiards room, game room, library/reading room, clubhouse and pool. The Lodge of Lake Tarpon features pool, horseshoe pit, picnic table with grills, community boat ramp and pontoon boats for touring Lake Tarpon. Highland Lakes features a variety of activities to choose from. Easy access to shops, fine dining, groceries, pharmacy, arts and entertainment and only a short drive to the beautiful Pinellas beaches! First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. There is a one-time association approval with the Condo I HOA and Highland Lakes HOA.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional info/showings call Lisa 813-532-9680 with Rent Solutions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C have any available units?
2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C have?
Some of 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C does offer parking.
Does 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C has a pool.
Does 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
