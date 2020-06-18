2150 Shelly Dr., Unit C

Amenities

55+ community 2br/2ba/1car gar Villa in Highland Lakes with Golf & Pool! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming 2br/2ba/1-car-garage villa in 55+ community of Highland Lakes! (Sorry, no pets.) This villa has easy access off HWY 19 and all the amenities of resort-style living. Villa features L-shaped living/dining area and separately air-conditioned sunroom. Hall bath has shower/tub combo; master bath has stand-up shower. One-car attached garage has full-size washer/dryer. New plush carpet throughout, plus fresh paint and new microwave and disposal. Water, sewer, trash, internet and premium basic cable are included. Community features three 9-hole golf courses (greens fees included in rent!), pickleball, tennis courts, wood shop, craft shop, shuffleboard, billiards room, game room, library/reading room, clubhouse and pool. The Lodge of Lake Tarpon features pool, horseshoe pit, picnic table with grills, community boat ramp and pontoon boats for touring Lake Tarpon. Highland Lakes features a variety of activities to choose from. Easy access to shops, fine dining, groceries, pharmacy, arts and entertainment and only a short drive to the beautiful Pinellas beaches! First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. There is a one-time association approval with the Condo I HOA and Highland Lakes HOA.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional info/showings call Lisa 813-532-9680 with Rent Solutions.



