2148 CHIANTI PLACE

This is what you've been looking for..a very Rare, Clean & Beautiful 4 bed/ 3.5 bath/ 2 car garage Townhouse located in Tuscany at Innisbrook...available for rent Saturday 6/22! This townhouse style condo which is located on a wonderful, private dead-end street FEATURES: Two master bedrooms w/walk in closets & attached baths (one is on the 1st floor with a walk in shower & the other on the 2nd floor w/a tub/shower combo); the 3rd & 4th bedrooms (both w/walk in closets) & the 3rd full bath finish out the 2nd floor; the centrally located kitchen, inside laundry room, half bath & large great room with vaulted ceilings that leads out onto the oversized screened lanai with a private, wooded view finish out the 1st floor. Carpets will be freshly steamed cleaned as well as entire interior professional cleaned before move in. Last but not least is the oversized, attached 2 car garage that makes this unit feel more like your own home...plenty of storage! There are also several rare guest spaces located in front of the unit. Tuscany at Innisbrook is Resort Style living at it's best..Amenities include: Gated entrance, 2 community heated pools, one w/heated whirlpool spa & waterfall; Basketball & Tennis Courts; Playground; Picnic Area w/Barbecue Grills & a Club House that includes a theater room; pool & ping pong tables & a 24 Hour State of the Art Fitness Center!(First/ Last/ Security Required) AVAILABLE 6/22!