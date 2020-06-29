All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

2148 CHIANTI PLACE

2148 Chianti Place · No Longer Available
Location

2148 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This is what you've been looking for..a very Rare, Clean & Beautiful 4 bed/ 3.5 bath/ 2 car garage Townhouse located in Tuscany at Innisbrook...available for rent Saturday 6/22! This townhouse style condo which is located on a wonderful, private dead-end street FEATURES: Two master bedrooms w/walk in closets & attached baths (one is on the 1st floor with a walk in shower & the other on the 2nd floor w/a tub/shower combo); the 3rd & 4th bedrooms (both w/walk in closets) & the 3rd full bath finish out the 2nd floor; the centrally located kitchen, inside laundry room, half bath & large great room with vaulted ceilings that leads out onto the oversized screened lanai with a private, wooded view finish out the 1st floor. Carpets will be freshly steamed cleaned as well as entire interior professional cleaned before move in. Last but not least is the oversized, attached 2 car garage that makes this unit feel more like your own home...plenty of storage! There are also several rare guest spaces located in front of the unit. Tuscany at Innisbrook is Resort Style living at it's best..Amenities include: Gated entrance, 2 community heated pools, one w/heated whirlpool spa & waterfall; Basketball & Tennis Courts; Playground; Picnic Area w/Barbecue Grills & a Club House that includes a theater room; pool & ping pong tables & a 24 Hour State of the Art Fitness Center!(First/ Last/ Security Required) AVAILABLE 6/22!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have any available units?
2148 CHIANTI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have?
Some of 2148 CHIANTI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 CHIANTI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2148 CHIANTI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 CHIANTI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE offers parking.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE has a pool.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
