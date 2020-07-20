2148 CHIANTI PLACE

Amenities

Clean & Beautiful 3 Bed/ 3 Full Bath Townhouse with 1 car garage, available for rent starting Feb 15th. The townhouse features: 2 Master bedrooms with walk in closets and attached baths; a 3rd bedroom with a built in desk & walk in closet with a shared bath with 2 entrances; a kitchen with an island and closet pantry; a large living & dining combo area with high ceilings that leads out onto a screened balcony with a private, wooded view; and an indoor laundry with additional pantry. New carpeting in 2018 and has also been freshly steam cleaned. This unit also features an abundance of guest parking spaces near the unit. (rare find in Tuscany) Tuscany at Innisbrook is Resort Style living at it's best....Amenities include: Basic cable, Gated entrance, 2 community heated pools, one with heated Jacuzzi & waterfall; Basketball and Tennis Courts; Playground; Picnic Area with Barbeque Grills and a Club House that includes a theater room; pool and ping pong tables and a 24 Hour Fitness Center! Entire unit is being repainted next week for availability starting 2/15. (1st/Last/Security Required)