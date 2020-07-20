All apartments in Palm Harbor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2148 CHIANTI PLACE

2148 Chianti Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2148 Chianti Pl, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Clean & Beautiful 3 Bed/ 3 Full Bath Townhouse with 1 car garage, available for rent starting Feb 15th. The townhouse features: 2 Master bedrooms with walk in closets and attached baths; a 3rd bedroom with a built in desk & walk in closet with a shared bath with 2 entrances; a kitchen with an island and closet pantry; a large living & dining combo area with high ceilings that leads out onto a screened balcony with a private, wooded view; and an indoor laundry with additional pantry. New carpeting in 2018 and has also been freshly steam cleaned. This unit also features an abundance of guest parking spaces near the unit. (rare find in Tuscany) Tuscany at Innisbrook is Resort Style living at it's best....Amenities include: Basic cable, Gated entrance, 2 community heated pools, one with heated Jacuzzi & waterfall; Basketball and Tennis Courts; Playground; Picnic Area with Barbeque Grills and a Club House that includes a theater room; pool and ping pong tables and a 24 Hour Fitness Center! Entire unit is being repainted next week for availability starting 2/15. (1st/Last/Security Required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have any available units?
2148 CHIANTI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have?
Some of 2148 CHIANTI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 CHIANTI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2148 CHIANTI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 CHIANTI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE offers parking.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE has a pool.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 CHIANTI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 CHIANTI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
