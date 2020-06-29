2139 Chianti Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!



Welcome Home to this Beautiful town home in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook! This is a 2 bed 2 full baths- 1,226 sq. ft. unit. Downstairs is the attached 1 car garage, with a storage room. On entering, takes the staircase to the living areas. The split floor plan offers a 2nd bedroom located to the front of the unit, and a master suite situated to the rear of the unit that looks out over peaceful CONSERVATION! Bedrooms both have walk in closets and direct access to full bathrooms with garden tubs. The kitchen is centrally located in the home, and includes a good sized closet pantry, breakfast bar, and small island. Laundry room includes recently purchased washer and dryer! The private balcony to the rear looks out over conservation, and is covered and screened, for year-round enjoyment! Wide-open floor plan embracing the kitchen, living room, and dining room dressed in tiled back-splash, sleek cabinetry, built in desk area, pantry, Berber carpeting and crown molding. The adjacent laundry room compliments this space. Both large bedrooms have spacious closets and full baths with tubs. Community is steps away from the world-famous Innisbrook Golf Club. Tuscany at Innisbrook is a Gated Community with Luxurious Amenities such as 8,460 sqft Clubhouse that includes Billards Room, Theater Room, State of the Art Fitness Room, Large Party Room with Kitchen, Gathering Room with Fireplace plus Community Pool with Heated Spa & Waterfall, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Playground, Picnic Area with Barbecue Grills, and a Car Wash area; Innisbrook Golf Resort is right next door! This location has easy access to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, State Parks, Pinellas Trail for biking/running, Dunedin Causeway for water activities, and downtown areas of Dunedin, Tampa, St Pete for vibrant nightlife. Enjoy a short commute to Tampa or St Pete as Townhome is located in Palm Harbor just minutes away from Pinellas Gulf Beaches! Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or schedule your showing online to view this magnificent, resort-style property!



This home is pet friendly. One small pet is permitted.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history



Amenities: Clubhouse, 2 Heated Pools, Heated Spa, Billiard Room, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Playground, Gated Community., Basketball Court, Picnic Area/Grill, Movie Theater/Game Room/Bar, Car Wash Station, Attached 1 Car Garage, Extra Storage, Screen Balcony, Open floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Window Treatments, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required