Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

2139 Chianti Place

2139 Chianti Place · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Welcome Home to this Beautiful town home in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook! This is a 2 bed 2 full baths- 1,226 sq. ft. unit. Downstairs is the attached 1 car garage, with a storage room. On entering, takes the staircase to the living areas. The split floor plan offers a 2nd bedroom located to the front of the unit, and a master suite situated to the rear of the unit that looks out over peaceful CONSERVATION! Bedrooms both have walk in closets and direct access to full bathrooms with garden tubs. The kitchen is centrally located in the home, and includes a good sized closet pantry, breakfast bar, and small island. Laundry room includes recently purchased washer and dryer! The private balcony to the rear looks out over conservation, and is covered and screened, for year-round enjoyment! Wide-open floor plan embracing the kitchen, living room, and dining room dressed in tiled back-splash, sleek cabinetry, built in desk area, pantry, Berber carpeting and crown molding. The adjacent laundry room compliments this space. Both large bedrooms have spacious closets and full baths with tubs. Community is steps away from the world-famous Innisbrook Golf Club. Tuscany at Innisbrook is a Gated Community with Luxurious Amenities such as 8,460 sqft Clubhouse that includes Billards Room, Theater Room, State of the Art Fitness Room, Large Party Room with Kitchen, Gathering Room with Fireplace plus Community Pool with Heated Spa & Waterfall, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Playground, Picnic Area with Barbecue Grills, and a Car Wash area; Innisbrook Golf Resort is right next door! This location has easy access to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, State Parks, Pinellas Trail for biking/running, Dunedin Causeway for water activities, and downtown areas of Dunedin, Tampa, St Pete for vibrant nightlife. Enjoy a short commute to Tampa or St Pete as Townhome is located in Palm Harbor just minutes away from Pinellas Gulf Beaches! Hurry! Homes like this don't last long! Call or schedule your showing online to view this magnificent, resort-style property!

This home is pet friendly. One small pet is permitted.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history

Amenities: Clubhouse, 2 Heated Pools, Heated Spa, Billiard Room, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Playground, Gated Community., Basketball Court, Picnic Area/Grill, Movie Theater/Game Room/Bar, Car Wash Station, Attached 1 Car Garage, Extra Storage, Screen Balcony, Open floorplan, Ceiling Fans, Window Treatments, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar, $25 Monthly Pet Rent Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Chianti Place have any available units?
2139 Chianti Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 Chianti Place have?
Some of 2139 Chianti Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Chianti Place currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Chianti Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Chianti Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 Chianti Place is pet friendly.
Does 2139 Chianti Place offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Chianti Place offers parking.
Does 2139 Chianti Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 Chianti Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Chianti Place have a pool?
Yes, 2139 Chianti Place has a pool.
Does 2139 Chianti Place have accessible units?
No, 2139 Chianti Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Chianti Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Chianti Place does not have units with dishwashers.

