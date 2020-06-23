All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 1755 9TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
1755 9TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1755 9TH STREET

1755 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1755 9th Street, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This unique home is ONE OF A KIND! Sitting on a 1/4 acre lot (mol) this property features 3 bed, 3 baths, 2 car garage and saltwater pool! Completely Remodeled with updated kitchen, newer appliances, cathedral wood cabinets, granite, wood floors throughout, updated baths, tile, updated fixtures...Everything! Downstairs has private in-law suite with separate entrance that includes living room, bedroom, FULL kitchen, and bathroom. Great for in-laws or Bonus Room! Separate drive in the front of the home with plenty of room to park RVs, trailer, or Boats! The back yard is a tropical oasis, fenced, new paver patio, pebble tec saltwater pool and full custom outdoor tiki bar!! Adorable covered and screened lanai's in front & back of home to enjoy the beautiful FL weather! Close to parks, fields, boat ramp, fishing pier & trail! Zoned Ozona Elem, PH Middle and PH Univ. High! This home is LIVING the LIFE! Lawn Maintenance and Pool Service included with rent. Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 9TH STREET have any available units?
1755 9TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 9TH STREET have?
Some of 1755 9TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1755 9TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 9TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1755 9TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1755 9TH STREET offers parking.
Does 1755 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 9TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 9TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1755 9TH STREET has a pool.
Does 1755 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1755 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 9TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg