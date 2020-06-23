1755 9TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This unique home is ONE OF A KIND! Sitting on a 1/4 acre lot (mol) this property features 3 bed, 3 baths, 2 car garage and saltwater pool! Completely Remodeled with updated kitchen, newer appliances, cathedral wood cabinets, granite, wood floors throughout, updated baths, tile, updated fixtures...Everything! Downstairs has private in-law suite with separate entrance that includes living room, bedroom, FULL kitchen, and bathroom. Great for in-laws or Bonus Room! Separate drive in the front of the home with plenty of room to park RVs, trailer, or Boats! The back yard is a tropical oasis, fenced, new paver patio, pebble tec saltwater pool and full custom outdoor tiki bar!! Adorable covered and screened lanai's in front & back of home to enjoy the beautiful FL weather! Close to parks, fields, boat ramp, fishing pier & trail! Zoned Ozona Elem, PH Middle and PH Univ. High! This home is LIVING the LIFE! Lawn Maintenance and Pool Service included with rent. Pets ok!