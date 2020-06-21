Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Crystal Beach - 129 Maryland Ave- Palm Harbor - Don’t miss this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home in quaint Crystal Beach.



This home has plenty of space to move around with multiple family rooms and bonus areas. Plus a large fenced back yard.



The kitchen and baths have been remodeled with neutral colors throughout,along with tile and plank style laminate flooring. Also included is an indoor laundry room complete with newer washer and dryer.



The Pinellas Trail Is located right out your back gate and the Intracoastal Waterway is only a 5 minute walk. Innisbrook Resort, Sutherland Bayou, Pop Stansell Park, boat launches and marinas are all just minutes away.



Make your move on this one, as we don’t expect it to last long....Call Us Now!

To Apply on line go to: www.RPMTradeWinds.com click on the rentals tab at the top of page.



(RLNE5827124)