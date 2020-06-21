All apartments in Palm Harbor
Location

129 Maryland Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Crystal Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 Maryland Ave · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Crystal Beach - 129 Maryland Ave- Palm Harbor - Don’t miss this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home in quaint Crystal Beach.

This home has plenty of space to move around with multiple family rooms and bonus areas. Plus a large fenced back yard.

The kitchen and baths have been remodeled with neutral colors throughout,along with tile and plank style laminate flooring. Also included is an indoor laundry room complete with newer washer and dryer.

The Pinellas Trail Is located right out your back gate and the Intracoastal Waterway is only a 5 minute walk. Innisbrook Resort, Sutherland Bayou, Pop Stansell Park, boat launches and marinas are all just minutes away.

Make your move on this one, as we don’t expect it to last long....Call Us Now!
To Apply on line go to: www.RPMTradeWinds.com click on the rentals tab at the top of page.

(RLNE5827124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Maryland Ave have any available units?
129 Maryland Ave has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
Is 129 Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
129 Maryland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Maryland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 129 Maryland Ave offer parking?
No, 129 Maryland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 129 Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Maryland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Maryland Ave have a pool?
No, 129 Maryland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 129 Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 129 Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Maryland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Maryland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
