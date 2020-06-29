All apartments in Palm Harbor
123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD
123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD

123 Florida Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

123 Florida Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Located within Crystal Beach community of Palm Harbor. Picturesque Old Florida!!! Close to Beaches, Including Famous Honey Moon Island and Clearwater Beach, for your Florida Sun Filled Days.. Close to Palm Harbor Boat Launch so you can Bring the boat, Jet Skis, Kayak, Bicycles & fishing Poles. Delightful Chalet with limited water view. Walking or Bicycling distance to Beautiful Gulf Front Sunsets. Great Restaurants & Shopping close by. 2 Bedrooms plus extra sleep sofa. Sleeps up to 6. Available by the week, month or seasonal. Don't Delay...Book now your Get A Way!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD have any available units?
123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

