123 FLORIDA BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located within Crystal Beach community of Palm Harbor. Picturesque Old Florida!!! Close to Beaches, Including Famous Honey Moon Island and Clearwater Beach, for your Florida Sun Filled Days.. Close to Palm Harbor Boat Launch so you can Bring the boat, Jet Skis, Kayak, Bicycles & fishing Poles. Delightful Chalet with limited water view. Walking or Bicycling distance to Beautiful Gulf Front Sunsets. Great Restaurants & Shopping close by. 2 Bedrooms plus extra sleep sofa. Sleeps up to 6. Available by the week, month or seasonal. Don't Delay...Book now your Get A Way!!!